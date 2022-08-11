CHEYENNE – A new effort to tackle declining enrollment at community colleges across the nation has been launched in three states, and Wyoming is one them.

Working together with Phi Theta Kappa, the U.S. honor society for community colleges, Wyoming, Iowa and Alabama will will serve as launching points for CCsmart. CCs describes itself as an “evidenced-based and data-driven website designed to make it easier to find reliable information about higher education pathways, including workforce training, associate degrees, transfer options and bachelor’s degrees.”

Carrie Haderlie is a longtime freelance reporter from Saratoga. She writes for several publications in Wyoming, including newspapers in Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins and Sheridan, as well as the Wyoming Business Report. She can be reached by email to news@wyomingnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus