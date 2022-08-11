CHEYENNE – A new effort to tackle declining enrollment at community colleges across the nation has been launched in three states, and Wyoming is one them.
Working together with Phi Theta Kappa, the U.S. honor society for community colleges, Wyoming, Iowa and Alabama will will serve as launching points for CCsmart. CCs describes itself as an “evidenced-based and data-driven website designed to make it easier to find reliable information about higher education pathways, including workforce training, associate degrees, transfer options and bachelor’s degrees.”
It’s a subsidiary of Phi Theta Kappa, a 104-year-old nonprofit organization that’s recognized as the official honor society of the American Association of Community Colleges. CCs’ mission is assisting students considering community college.
“The idea initially emerged as we were post-pandemic, trying to recapture enrollments to help with this now almost emergent-level of workforce shortage,” said Joe Schaffer, president of Laramie County Community College, in a recent interview. “We’re also trying to help with closing equity gaps, and with social mobility for Americans trying to find that American dream.”
Nationwide, community college participation has declined by 19%, or 1.33 million students, in the last decade, with 8% of the loss from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Wyoming Community College Commission, community college is the most affordable choice in higher education, at an average cost of $3,800 per year. That’s 40% of the average tuition costs at four-year public institutions.
Essentially, CCsmart is a campaign to make people aware of the “great opportunities that exist through community college education,” Schaffer said. It provides information about financial options for credential and degree options, as well as aid options beyond just Pell Grants and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
“Through tight coordination with the WCCC, and, of course, because Wyoming is so invested in our community colleges, Wyoming became the third state for the launch,” LCCC’s chief said. “We’re really the pioneers of rolling out this major community college promotion campaign.”
The idea is to encourage people to explore and focus on options, and if a potential student finds themselves on CCSmart.org, “the campaign has already done its job,” Schaffer said.
Sandy Caldwell, executive director of the WCCC, said CCs was a topic at the commission’s June meeting, and her organization is excited about it.
“Removing the stigma related to attending community colleges is essential, as they are a fantastic pathway for post-secondary completion leading to transfer and high-paying careers,” Caldwell said.
The economy in Laramie County is changing and diversifying, Schaffer said, and there are opportunities for people who choose to live and work in Cheyenne.
“One of the biggest things we need to do is make sure people are aware the paths to those good jobs have changed, and that there are so many opportunities to get on those paths at LCCC,” he said.
Community colleges typically offer different avenues to employment and career development, with workforce and transfer pathways designed to maximize quality education in flexible, affordable ways.
Central to CCs’ mission is CCsmart.org. Access is free. It helps students to find the necessary information to learn how to reach their career-education goals.
