LOVELL – Plaintiffs who allege wrongdoing in the 2014 sale of Tri-County Telephone say they are disappointed, not deterred, by a recent ruling.
“This case is not over and may have a long way to go,” said William “Bill” Loveland, a former TCT board member. He suggested in a statement that he and Barbara Campbell intend to appeal to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Loveland said he and Campbell, “as class representatives, remain as committed to the case as we always have been. We are resolute in working toward obtaining the true and correct outcome. This case will be an important precedent for Wyoming. There are cooperatives across Wyoming, and this case will make important decisions as to the rights of the owners who are members/owners of other cooperatives, as well.”
District Court Judge Jason M. Conder, in a ruling entered Oct. 10, granted a motion for summary judgment on claims involving defendants Neil Schlenker, Chris Davidson, Steve Harper, Dalin Winters, Clifford Alexander, J.O. Sutherland, Daniel Greet, John K. Johnson and TCT.
According to court documents, plaintiffs Joe Campbell and Loveland were members of the cooperative’s board in 2009 when Schlenker made his initial inquiry into purchasing the TCT cooperative and subsidiaries. At the time, Davidson was the TCT’s CEO, Harper its chief financial officer.
The other defendants – Winters, Alexander, Sutherland, Greet and Johnson – spent time on the board during the period leading up to and including the sale in 2014. Alexander, Johnson, Winters and Greet voted for the sale.
Campbell opposed and later, along with wife Barbara, filed suit contending that TCT was acquired through a grand scheme of fraud, deceit and collusion.
Judge Conder disagreed.
While noting the repeated arguments of plaintiffs filled with what was characterized in the order as “vitriolic assertions, beliefs and opinions regarding the issue of fraud,” the court determined that plaintiffs had failed to show any evidence that fraud or other wrongful conduct occurred. “Plaintiffs have failed to present specific facts demonstrating that a genuine issue of material fact exists as to intentional torts or illegal acts.”
TCT CEO Richard Wardell said the order “vindicates the conduct of the defendant officers and directors in conducting the negotiation of the transaction resulting in the sale of TCT to Big Horn Telecommunications.”
“Since the case was initiated, over 500 documents have been filed with the court, revealing the story of a disgruntled board member’s pursuit of vengeance by submitting mountains of paperwork laden with vitriolic accusations, but devoid of any actual evidence of wrongdoing,” Wardell continued. “The lawsuit filed in December of 2015 – served on the individual defendants in the midst of their holiday seasons – was the continuation of a dissident director’s ill-fated, decade-long quest to get his way respecting the future of the Big Horn Basin’s native telecom company.”