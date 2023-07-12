CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne City Council approved a resolution Monday night that would begin an exploratory process for annexing F.E. Warren Air Force Base into the city.
For more than a century, the base has only been a part of Laramie County and not officially within city limits.
According to the resolution’s sponsors and Mayor Patrick Collins, annexing the base will have no immediate impact on the people that live there, but it would allow the city to pursue other parcels of land near the base for future development.
“As the city looks for our ability to grow in the future, the areas south and west of the Air Force base show some ability for development,” Collins told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “We can’t grow unless we’re touching.”
The resolution was adopted Monday night with a minor amendment that specified the exact location of the base. Despite unanimous approval, Ward 1 Councilman Pete Laybourn expressed reservations with the proposal, questioning why plans for annexation hadn’t been approved before.
“I’m supportive of it at this point, but what I’m really requesting here is how far we went in the past,” Laybourn said. “This is an idea that has been around for a long time, but has never come to fruition. I’d like to know why. ... It’s incredibly unique that we’d be acquiring, (for) the city, a nuclear missile base. I think there are a lot of considerations there that I don’t pretend to be an expert in.”
Collins said that Ward 2 Councilman Mark Rinne, being the council’s longest-serving member, would be the best person equipped to address Laybourn’s concerns.
“Actually, this was first discussed during the (Mayor Gary Schaeffer) administration,” Rinne said. “It was thought that if we could annex the base at that point, we’d be over 50,000 (people) and then be treated as a metro area. Way back then, the U.S. government had no interest. Now, I think they’re kind of neutral.”
“If I could follow up to Dr. Rinne,” Collins said. “If you’re going to ask the Air Force if they want to be annexed, they’re going to be neutral. They’re not going to sign a petition to do it. But as I have talked with five or six different commanders, they are not opposed to annexation. They’re just neutral; they have no opinion on the subject. ... There’s been a lot of talk — as you say, Mr. Laybourn — but no action to this point.”
Ward 2 Councilman Tom Segrave, one of the resolution’s sponsors, said it stipulated that the planning and surveying work should be done by the end of the year.
Charles Bloom, planning and development director for the city, said it was possible to meet that deadline, but it was contingent on cooperation with the surveyor he was working with.
Rinne raised concerns with zoning issues, asking Bloom if the base would have to work under the city’s Unified Development Code.
“We presently have a zoning district that was established in 2012 with the Unified Development Code, called ‘military,’” Bloom replied. “That essentially exempts any property that’s zoned military — which the base would be — from any of the Unified Development Code regulations.”
The resolution will not immediately authorize the annexation of the base, and city officials will need to do further investigation and surveying to determine the efficacy of annexation.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.