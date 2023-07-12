F.E. Warren Air Force Base main gate FILE.jpg

Intercontinental ballistic missiles, or ICBMs, stand near the main entrance to F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne.

 Courtesy

CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne City Council approved a resolution Monday night that would begin an exploratory process for annexing F.E. Warren Air Force Base into the city.

For more than a century, the base has only been a part of Laramie County and not officially within city limits.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

