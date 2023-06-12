SWEETWATER COUNTY — The finger-pointing began during commissioner’s comments, but it wasn’t among colleagues.
Tony Valdez, owner of Buckboard Marina, was scheduled to make a 15-minute presentation regarding the proposed boundary realignment plan during the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, June 6.
The meeting took a U-turn after Commissioner Robb Slaughter mentioned the benefits the public would gain from the Flaming Gorge bus tours.
Valdez didn’t waste time in asking why the tour bus doesn’t stop at Buckboard Marina. He also pointed at the members of the board, asking why they hadn’t visited the marina in four years.
Commissioner Island Richards informed Valdez that public comments had been closed and it was the commission’s time to share information with each other.
Chairman Keaton West told Valdez that Sweetwater County doesn’t organize the bus tours around Flaming Gorge.
“Those tours are given by the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, so maybe communicate with them to make a potential stop into your facility,” West calmly suggested.
When it was time for Valdez to speak to the commission, he began his presentation by asking why the commission or the governor hadn’t come by Buckboard Marina.
Shortly, he followed the question with an explanation that his leased area and master development plan is with the forest service. He noted that the leased area is 77 acres but is entitled to 80 acres. The forest service didn’t realize this until later.
“We’re on federal land so I want to make that clear,” said Valdez.
He presented a CFR-36, which is “a direct order from the federal government about not camping, shooting and recreating within a quarter mile of any facility on Flaming Gorge.”
“This is just not Buckboard Marina,” he noted.
He hired JFC Engineers to draw up a site plan with a 100-foot setback on the shoreline. The plan was drawn up in 2015, when the water elevation was at 6,040 feet. He indicated that by 2023, it dropped to 6,000 feet, which exposes over 400 feet of shoreline.
“If my property is exposed on that side, I want to put up my piers there along with my harbor,” he explained. “There’s no other place to put a marina other than the middle of the channel which will impact all public traffic.
“It’s a big deal.”
He added, “Our property line is touching all this land and coming into the channel 1,500 feet and all the way to the front.”
He noted that 400-500 feet of shoreline is exposed, keeping him from putting his piers there.
“This isn’t a land grab,” he stated. “There’s so much disinformation out there and yet, not one of you has asked questions,” he expressed, making Dr. Mary Thoman, commissioner, an exception since she accepted his invitation to meet him on May 13.
Eric Bingham, land use director, also attended the meeting since the whole commission is not allowed to attend based on their quorum policies. He shared the information he collected with the commissioners during their regular meeting on May 16.
Valdez reminded the commission that he “deals with the federal government.”
“I don’t have to go to you guys,” he pointed out. “They have to go to you guys. That’s the chain of command I have to follow. Suddenly, I’m the bad guy.
“It’s about a small business trying to survive.”
Valdez continued to demonstrate that the adjustment is all within the quarter mile restriction area and it is a 100- foot setback of shorelines.
“We haven’t taken up a piece of earth; this is just an adjustment so I can still function in Sweetwater County,” he said, reminding the commission that he’d like to offer fuel, but it would be a “giant investment.”
“What we want to do is let the public know what we are doing; we submitted our paperwork to the forest service, and they submitted it to you, then suddenly, there was a big blow-up. We didn’t know this was going to be submitted to the public until we started getting phone calls.
“Suddenly, we’re getting public interest on federal property?”
According to his opinion, Valdez said that the federal government and the Bureau of Reclamation have been “stealing Wyoming’s water for three years.”
“That’s half the reservoir,” he expressed. “Why would you put fuel out there if it goes away next year?”
About 25 minutes into his presentation, Valdez began to share issues not related to the property realignment proposal, such as fire safety and people using firearms near the facility. West informed Valdez that the commission is aware of these issues, but he had run out of time to speak.
Valdez immediately accused West of ignoring safety issues, reminding him that he took an oath to protect the public.
“I also have a duty to keep this on track,” West told Valdez, but allowed him to continue.
Valdez was prepared to go into detail about the fishery’s net worth in Sweetwater County, but West told him that the presentation was about the property realignment, asking him if he’d like to share anything else on that issue.
“I want you to visit me down at the marina,” Valdez answered, raising his voice. “It’s a public issue and it’s misinformation.”
West told Valdez that the sitting commissioners have not been on the commission for four years.
“We didn’t ask for the realignment,” West said. “The public brought it to our attention. We’re diving into it. As you mentioned, it’s not our decision; that’s between you and the forest service.”
He added that the commission hasn’t even taken a position on it.
West explained to Valdez that the commission understands why he’s frustrated and that he doesn’t have to agree with everything the commission does, but fighting about it is unnecessary.
“It’s ultimately the federal government’s decision,” West said.
He also pointed out that the commission could have some influence and that the commission wants to support him since his business is important to tourism in Sweetwater County, but “getting off the wrong foot is not going to help either party.”
“We want to do what’s best for all involved. I would ask that you tone it down and show some appreciation as we get through this as a commission to help you out, whichever avenue that may be.”
Richards pointed out that there are only five commissioners and thousands of businesses in Sweetwater County.
“Your business is important to us, but so are the other thousands,” said Richards, adding that the commission didn’t tell anyone that Valdez was involved in a “land grab.”
Richards explained that the marina’s plans need to go through the proper environmental process in order to gather information and make proper comments.
Richards told Valdez that no one on the board has challenged what he’s doing, but it’s clear that the public has.
“I think that your aggressions are a little bit misplaced here with us.”
As Richards continued, Valdez began interrupting in his defense until West called for a point of order, reminding him that Richards has the floor.
Richards told Valdez that the commission was under the impression that they were going to receive an explanation about the realignment.
“We got two minutes of that, and we got 25 minutes of all the problems you’re having with the forest service, which we can’t solve,” he pointed out, suggesting that the commission needs to move on.
Valdez’s wife, Jennifer, said that she believed the situation is “a little combative” because the commission “informed the previous owners” about the realignment “so they could speak publicly and put out the misinformation, which went into the papers.”
Commissioner Slaughter told the couple that they did not inform the prior owners about the proposed realignment.
“They did contact me with concerns about this, but we did not reach out to them,” he said. “It’s certainly our best interest to have a marina out there and work with you. We don’t want to have a confrontational relationship with you; we want to work with you to make this work. We just believe it must go through the correct process.”
After Valdez’s presentation, the commission approved the comment letter written by the commissioners to Ashley National Forest.
In the letter, the commission suggest that Ashley National Forest should “initiate an environmental assessment.” The commission hopes that “the assessment would allow sufficient time to analyze all the potential effects of the boundary alignment and permit time for the public to be involved in the process.”
The commission is also asking Ashley National Forest not to consider increasing the quarter-mile buffer from the new boundary to reduce recreational impacts to the North and South of Buckboard Marina.
“The recreational economic impacts of Flaming Gorge provide our residents and visitors with vast opportunities that enrich our lives,” the letter states.