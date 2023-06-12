Robb

Commissioner Robb Slaughter was caught off-guard when Tony Valdez, owner of Buckboard Marina, asked him why the Flaming Gorge bus tours does not make a stop at his facility during the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, June 6.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The finger-pointing began during commissioner’s comments, but it wasn’t among colleagues.

Tony Valdez, owner of Buckboard Marina, was scheduled to make a 15-minute presentation regarding the proposed boundary realignment plan during the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, June 6.

