The smell of spices and roasting vegetables pours into the dining room of the Laramie Soup Kitchen.
The vegetables will be an option to go with the day’s entree, a beef and bean burrito. Sara Kirkland, head chef, and her team are making lunch for soup kitchen guests. The menu also will include four salads, dessert, beverages and takeaway sandwiches.
They won’t know how many people will be on hand for lunch, and when preparing for tomorrow’s meal, they may not know how many fresh ingredients they will have or what fresh foods will be donated.
Despite the challenges, Sarah Kirkland and her team feed 120-160 people every day, and send them home on Fridays with sandwiches for the weekend.
They’ll do it with food donated by 15 local businesses or agencies. The donations may be produce that is on the cusp of freshness or meat that needs to be prepared right away. They also use or packaged goods that are past their expiration dates.
“It ranges from grocery stores to caterers to restaurants to gas stations,” Kirkland, whose official title is deputy director, said. “Basically it’s anyone who has food items that they are throwing away — we’re able to partner with.”
The donations keeps costs down and prevent food from being wasted. Items can range from beef roasts to wilted greens to a can of dehydrated pomegranate.
But under Kirkland’s direction, the kitchen staff turn that jumble into jambalaya.
For the week of April 17, the entrees were orzo chicken; beef and bean burritos; Cubano sandwiches with truffle mac and cheese; Cajun sausage and mushrooms; and chili with cornbread. Past menus have included Mexican style meatloaf, pork chops, chicken fried steak and King Ranch casserole.
Kirkland does all of the meal planning and cooks at least two or three days a week.
She said that although some of the food may have expired “Use by” dates, everything served at the kitchen is safe to eat.
Kirkland has ServeSafe manager training, a program that provides food safety training and an exam for food service managers. This, with other safety programs, “help us navigate to form the rules we put into place,” she said. “We developed our food safety policy with the help of USDA, CDC and FDA guidelines.”
She explained that an expired date on a food product may not mean it is unsafe to eat.
“Mostly we use our senses,” she said. “If something comes in we make sure it smells the way its supposed to. That it looks they way it is supposed to,” Kirkland said. “Having a knowledge of cooking helps too. If some greens are wilted they can still be used. If it comes in slimy, obviously we won’t use that.”
In Kirkland’s hands wilted greens can be sautéed, like spinach. A little balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper turn them into a side dish.
The Laramie Soup Kitchen has never run out of food at their lunch service. Kirkland credits this to the pantry list she keeps in her head, and the flexibility of her cooks.
A menu item may be switched out if it is a popular choice, or if the donation wasn’t enough to feed a hundred people.
“It depends on what they are dealing with. Start with zucchini. If we run out we’ll switch to a different vegetable. We have to be able to use what we get. We also find ways to stretch it further,” she said. “For example, they made a bacon and bean soup that is supposed to use kidney beans, but we actually used kidney and pintos and white beans, just to be able to stretch each one of those beans a little bit farther, and still make it really hearty and delicious.”
Kirkland, a self-taught cook, finds a way to use any food that is safe to eat. One of the kitchen’s more unexpected donations was tempeh, a traditional Indonesian food made fermented soybeans.
“I got about 400-plus pounds of tempeh, which is a bean curd, pressed like a tofu, except it still has the curds in it,” she said. “It took me about eight meals to get through all of it. The best way I found was to cut it into cubes and marinated it, and then baked it, teriyaki style. It turned out really good.
Kirkland plans her menus with a look of the kitchen’s refrigerators on a Thursday or Friday. She makes a mental note of what’s available, then looks for recipes on Pinterest or just uses her own experience to make a meal.
“That’s where the burritos came in. We got a pan of cooked ground beef, what do we want to do with it? So, let’s turn it into a burrito,” she explained.
As a chef, she finds ways to keep the menus interesting. Kirkland enjoys pushing herself or the cooks to take on projects that go beyond a basic burrito.
“It’s not always simple meals. Two weeks ago we made a chuck roast that took nine hours total. Four hours of cooking … I made it into a barbacoa style of beef,” she said. “We do stuff like that as well. We get roasts, we take the time. Sometimes its fun, the things we get to play with.”
While Kirkland enjoys sharing food, she does not share recipes. That’s because she doesn’t use them.
“People will ask for the recipe, and I don’t use recipes,” Kirkland said. “I start with a recipe, look something up on Pinterest and say, ‘Cool, I’ll follow this,’ and then I just go off in left field and start adding different spices, different things in it. I just throw it together.”