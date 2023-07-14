Hudson

Hudson Poyer, a 2023 Rock Springs High School graduate, took 7th place in website design during a recent FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) national competition that took place in Atlanta, Georgia.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School 2023 graduate Hudson Poyer placed in the top ten in a recent FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) national competition in Atlanta, Georgia. Including teachers and staff, 15,000 participants were at the event, June 26 — July 1.

Poyer, the only participant from Wyoming, represented the Rock Springs High School chapter.

