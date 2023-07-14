Hudson Poyer, a 2023 Rock Springs High School graduate, took 7th place in website design during a recent FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) national competition that took place in Atlanta, Georgia.
ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School 2023 graduate Hudson Poyer placed in the top ten in a recent FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) national competition in Atlanta, Georgia. Including teachers and staff, 15,000 participants were at the event, June 26 — July 1.
Poyer, the only participant from Wyoming, represented the Rock Springs High School chapter.
According to the FBLA’s Facebook page, FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society.
“There’s more leadership and scholarship opportunities with FBLA,” said Jordan Erspamer, RSHS career technical education teacher.
Poyer added, “Being associated with FBLA looks really good on a resume. I was lured into it with the impression that they’d have a photography category, but I was happy to place in the top ten with my website.
“It’s one of the coolest things that’s ever happened to me so far.”
Poyer returned to Rock Springs with a seventh-place award in Web Design for his website, Lens View Photography.
He explains on his website that he has been obsessed with cameras since childhood, which explains his decision to pursue photography as a career.
He told Rocket Miner that his mother has been taking family pictures throughout his life.
“It felt natural to move into photography,” said Poyer.
Hudson has photographed scenic locations around the globe, including Iceland, Europe, North America, South America, and the Galapagos Islands.
Poyer noted that due to the United Flight issues, 1,500 students, including 50 from Wyoming, could not participate.
The Rock Springs FBLA Chapter was able to raise about $17,000 for the trip.
“We got a lot of support from our community,” Erspamer said.
Poyer pointed out that it’s important to communicate well if one wants to sell a product.
“I learned how to speak to the judges,” he said. “Talking to others was interesting. Everyone was supportive and they shared what their projects were about; they didn’t keep it a secret.
“It’s helped with my work ethic.”
“These kids stepped out of their comfort level and talked to people they’ve never met before,” Erspamer shared. “They had to go to workshops and learn different things. One workshop was about investing, and another was about leadership and so on.”
She said that this year there were many computer science-related workshops, focusing on coding and cyber security.
“That is a very demanding field and there aren’t many people going into it,” she revealed.
Poyer noted that since family members reside in Atlanta, they were able to attend the ceremony.
“It was torcher at first because the winners for my category was announced second to last,” he chuckled. “It was exciting.”
Poyer plans to major in mechanical engineering at University of Wyoming.
Anyone interested in becoming an FBLA member, may join their FBLA beginner's camp, July 18-20, at Rock Springs High School. Students can sign up for it camp online.