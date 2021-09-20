Amariah Jimenez is a Whiting High School student who’s taking advantage of the New Option Wyoming program that allows her to work in the school’s office to gain business experience and academic credit.
Whiting High School student Amariah Jimenez has joined the school’s central office working at the front desk in the afternoons for course credit.
Jimenez said in a press release announcing the program that she had never worked in an office before and has an opportunity to gain real-world experience while also earning academic credit through the New Option Wyoming program.
“I want to own my own business, so knowing how the paperwork works could help a lot,” Jimenez said. “There’s so many people around that I can learn from. There’s someone downstairs that does billing, and that’s something that I do want to learn. I think it could take me far and give me a lot of experience for my future.”
The NOW program is a framework for a pathway to graduation and a guaranteed and viable method of preparing students to enter the workforce. The 2021-22 school year is the first for the NOW program.
Moving forward, NOW will be a two-year effort that will start when a student is a junior; however, since this is the first year, seniors are eligible to join. In the summer and in their second year in the program, students will be placed in potentially paid internships with program partners.
“I think it gives kids opportunities,” Jimenez said. “Every kid can’t just go to school all day long. They have different home situations and everything. Maybe for a kid that needs to earn money, it can give them so many possibilities.”
In addition to 13 credits in the core curriculum and four elective credits, students will take career readiness assessments and must reach a National Career Readiness Certificate of a level 3 or higher in three domains to receive a diploma from Albany County School District 1.
Jimenez said NOW Coordinator Jody Schueder played a big part in getting her the job at the central office.