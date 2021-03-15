CASPER (WNE) — A federal proposal to increase the population requirements for metropolitan statistical areas would threaten funding and grant eligibility for essential services in the Casper area, local officials say.
The change proposed by the Office of Management and Budget would double the population requirement from 50,000 to 100,000 people in the area. That means that if it goes into effect, Wyoming would be the only state without a single MSA. Nationwide, 144 cities would lose their designation.
The latest census data shows the Casper MSA, which spans all of Natrona County, hovers around 78,000 residents. The only other one in the state, centered around Cheyenne in Laramie County, was just shy of that 100,000 mark as of 2017.
Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Supervisor Jeremy Yates said Friday that losing the MSA designation would mean losing a lot of local control over transportation planning. Here, for example, the local MPO facilitates input and federal funding for projects in places such as Evansville, Bar Nunn or the county to make sure Casper’s neighbors have access to those essential services.
“MPOs came into existence because communities were being left out of the planning stages of transportation projects,” Yates said. “An arbitrary change from 50,000 to 100,000 would leave a lot of communities in the lurch without that amount of local control.”