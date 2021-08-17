GREEN RIVER — The Green River Greenbelt Task Force and the City of Green River are in the process of updating the Green River Greenbelt Master Plan. The current plan was developed in 1990 and has proved to be a visionary document. After 30 years, the master plan remains relevant but requires an update based on new needs, opportunities, and desires of the community — residents of the City of Green River and most of Sweetwater County.
The current master plan was truly the creation of the community. More than 100 citizens from the community actively participated in its inception. Citizens, Local Businesses, City, State and Federal agencies participated and offered their expertise. The Task Force and City are attempting to reproduce that effort in the summer and fall for an updated Greenbelt Master Plan.
During the month of August, an online survey is being circulated gathering input from the community. The survey is short and most people are done within five minutes, according to a press release. It asks which parts of the greenbelt are valued and used and what features residents would like to see added. Interested parties can participate in the survey at https://forms.gle/mVk5gwcaNRNx6C3J9. After taking the survey contributors can register for two $50 gift certificates.
The Green River Greenbelt Task Force and City also invites residents to the community open house and kick-off event from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 17 at Western Wyoming Community College’s Green River Campus. During this event, Task Force members, Green River Parks and Recreation staff and representative from the National Park Service’s Rivers, Trails and Conservation Program will review the current plan. Like 30 years ago, the planning for the Greenbelt Master Plan will aided by the National Park Service through a grant written by the City and Green River Greenbelt Task Force. The agenda includes: a review of the current master plan and its major accomplishments; a preliminary look at the incomplete survey results; and gather input from those present for the new master plan.
The Greenbelt Task Force will have a booth at from Aug. 21-22 at River Fest on Expedition Island, where volunteers can help residents fill out a survey. Residents can purchase Greenbelt art to help fund the cost of producing the master plan.
The Green River Greenbelt Task Force seeks volunteers to assist with the update and implement the new master plan. If you are willing to contribute in this effort, contact Green River Greenbelt Task Force Chairman John Freeman at freeman@wyoming.com or the Green River Parks and Recreation Department at 307-872-6151.