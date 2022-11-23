CASPER – As Wyoming’s next federal oil and gas lease sale nears, officials are figuring out how, exactly, to accommodate a Congressional mandate to tie leasing to renewables. 

A provision in the Inflation Reduction Act passed this summer restricts the ability of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to authorize renewable energy projects until it makes a certain quantity of land available to oil and gas producers. The agency must offer “the lesser of a ‘sum total’ of either 2,000,000 acres or 50 percent of the acreage for which (expressions of interest) have been submitted for lease sales during the previous one year period,” according to the law. 

