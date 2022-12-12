Roaring through town

Laramie residents Sue and Tom Moore cross the downtown footbridge over the railroad yards on Oct. 22, 2022, as an engine bearing the Union Pacific logo roars by. Carol Ryczek/For the Laramie Boomerang

Union representatives and railroad worker supporters plan to rally at the Capitol in Cheyenne on Tuesday to advocate for better labor policies.

The rally, scheduled to begin at noon, is organized by Wyoming AFL-CIO and other unions, according to the organization’s executive director, Tammy Johnson.

