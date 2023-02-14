The Rawlins City Council approved the request for the Rawlins Fire Department to submit a grant application in order to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) during the meeting on Tuesday, Feb.7.
RAWLINS — The Rawlins City Council approved the request for the Rawlins Fire Department to submit a grant application in order to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) during the meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
“When I first took over, our bunker gear was a mess. There are so many outdated sets of gear. With this grant, we’re looking at 10 sets of bunker gear and 19 sets of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) equipment,” said Rawlins Fire Chief Brian Schumacher. “That puts us at a point where every one of our people will have a set of gear that is in compliance.”
Schumacher also said the department’s current SCBAs will no longer be valid as of August 2023.
“They cannot be reserviced. They’ll be out of service,” he said. “We’ve been very lucky with our capital funds this year. We also got donations from the Region Three Hazardous Materials Team.
“It’s a big ask. That’s why when every year this firefighters grant comes out, we want to make sure that we’re trying to get their type of money, so we’re not worried about taking money out of our own funds to get that stuff back in line.”
The application is for the Department of Homeland Security Grant Assistance to Firefighters for $173,000. The grant requires a 5% match, a total of $8,650, which the city council approved as well.
The matching funds is coming from the general fund.
The next city council meeting is set for Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m.