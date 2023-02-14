Image one

 Rawlins Times Photo by Caroline Phillips

RAWLINS — The Rawlins City Council approved the request for the Rawlins Fire Department to submit a grant application in order to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) during the meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

“When I first took over, our bunker gear was a mess. There are so many outdated sets of gear. With this grant, we’re looking at 10 sets of bunker gear and 19 sets of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) equipment,” said Rawlins Fire Chief Brian Schumacher. “That puts us at a point where every one of our people will have a set of gear that is in compliance.”

