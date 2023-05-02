RAWLINS — In honor of National Police Week, the Rawlins Police Department will be holding a flag ceremony and open house on Thursday, May 18.
The flag ceremony, which will be held in front of the police department, located at 215 5th St., will begin at 2:30 p.m. The open house will be held from 3 — 5 p.m.
Rawlins Police Chief Michael Ward said, “During this week, we honor the law enforcement officers for their service and those who, through their courageous deeds, have made the ultimate sacrifice to their community or have been disabled in the performance of duty.”
He added, “This is what we are doing. We’re remembering, honoring and memorializing these officers.”
Before becoming the chief of police in Rawlins, Ward worked in law enforcement in Maryland.
“I had the opportunity to attend the National Police Week ceremony in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “I am a third-generation police officer. I’ve also got teachers and military members in my family that have served their communities. It played a big role when choosing my profession.”
According to www.policeweek.org, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation in 1962 designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day. The week that May 15 falls in is known as National Police Week.
It states, “Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington, D.C. to participate in a number of planned events which honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
“The memorial service began in 1982 as a gathering in Senate Park of approximately 120 survivors and supporters of law enforcement. Decades later, the event, more commonly known as National Police Week, has grown to a series of events which attracts thousands of survivors and law enforcement officers to our nation’s capital each year.”