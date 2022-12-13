South High graduates smile

Cheyenne South High School seniors smile and laugh as they make their way to their seats before the commencement ceremony at Frontier Park earlier this year. Jasmine Hall/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon’s K-12 educational advisory group released its final report Monday, which placed an emphasis on a student-centered educational experience and pathways to high-skill, high-wage and high-demand employment.

The group’s recommendations would require fundamentally changing the state’s current education system, but they come from public desire, according to the Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group.

