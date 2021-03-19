RIVERTON (WNE) — The Eastern Shoshone Housing Authority has received more than $1.8 million from the federal government to provide emergency rent and utility assistance for families affected by COVID-19.
Applications may be submitted beginning Thursday, March 17.
Funding is available to help with rental and utility arrears, current rent, utility payments, and housing stability services for families living at or below 80 percent of the median income level for the area, with preference given to families living at or below 50 percent of the AMI.
Income-eligible applicants must qualify for unemployment or have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.
They also must demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability and be at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.