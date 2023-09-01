ROCK SPRINGS -- The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting was held at the Eastern Wyoming College campus building in Douglas on Friday, Aug. 25.
One of the pressing topics discussed during the meeting was Rocky Mountain Power’s (RMP) proposed rate increase.
RMP is seeking authority from the Wyoming Public Service Commission (PSC) to increase Wyoming retail rates by about $130.2 million per year or 21.6% on average. A typical residential customer will see an average monthly increase of $16.20. Approximately 97% of the requested increase is due to what RMP calls net power costs. If the Wyoming PSC approves the proposal, the new rate would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
RMP has also proposed an increase, based on the Energy Cost Adjustment Mechanism (ECAM), which could add $3.53 more per month to the power bill.
Due to the 21.6% rate increase and the 7.6% increase in ECAM, customers will pay almost 30% more.
Rep. Cody Wylie, (R-Rock Springs, House District 39), a member of the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, shared his perspectives with Rocket Miner.
Wylie said that during the Aug. 25 evening meeting, Rick Kaysen, spokesperson for RMP, discussed the rate increase proposal to committee members.
Representatives from the Wyoming Legislature and Converse County residents discussed the advantages and disadvantages of renewable energy.
“I’m not against renewable energy; I think they have their niche, but right now, I think Wyoming is being forced to try to subsidize other states’ political agendas when it comes to energy sources and energy consumption,” said Wylie.
In the future, according to Wylie, the West Coast states have said that they will only buy renewable energy.
In his opinion, Wyoming is subsidizing these transmission lines and that RMP is shifting in business protocols in order “to be able to only sell renewable energy to the West Coast.”
“It’s not equitable, and it’s unfair,” Wylie said. “For a long time, those states have depended on coal-fired power, especially from Wyoming, and there’s no transition period at all.”
Wylie had asked the Wyoming PSC if there’s anything in Wyoming statutes or in the Wyoming Constitution that states that Wyoming is required to subsidize power generation.
“That answer is ‘no,’” he revealed. “That’s very important.”
He added that he asked Kaysen which states had special requirements.
“I never could get a straight answer to why the rates are going up. I asked, ‘Is coal-fired based power is more economical than renewables?’ He didn’t have an answer.”
Wylie pointed out that, in his opinion, “it’s against interstate commerce” when Wyoming is being asked to subsidize other states and their energy policies.
The Interstate Commerce Act of 1887 passed in response to rising public concern with the growing power and wealth of corporations, particularly railroads, during the late 19th century. Railroads had become the principal form of transportation for both people and goods, and the prices they charged and the practices they adopted greatly influenced individuals and businesses. In some cases, the railroads were perceived to have abused their power as a result of too little competition.
Worried that RMP would ask for more rate hikes, Wylie said that members of the legislature are “trying to get ahead of that.”
“There are several motions for new bill drafts to deal with it,” he revealed, noting that if these renewables are instituted, more power outages would occur.
“I suggested legislation to either withdraw from the multi-state protocol if we can’t come to an agreement or to amend it to where we will not be liable for any of the costs incurred by RMP for renewable assets for the West Coast,” Wylie said. “Talking about withdrawing from the multi-state protocol is a huge deal.”
“We’re basically saying, ‘We’re not going to play your deck of cards.’”
The multi-state protocol governs how power costs are shared between states. Wyoming’s share is 15%.
“We’re doing it, not only for the residents who are paying these higher bills, but for industry too. It’s going to hurt the people who work for RMP, the coal miners down to the trona miners,” he expressed. “They’re not going to be able to compete on a global scale."
Wylie said that it means more sales of synthesized trona from Asia and other parts of the world “instead of buying from these beds here.”
Even though Wylie could only speak for himself, he also stated that state delegates have “the same voice,” from representatives to senators and moderates to the far right.
“If we must, we’ll make a whole new deal. This is a commonsense problem we need to tackle with common sense solutions and common-sense answers,” he said, pointing out that people in Wyoming want straight-shooters. “That’s what I’m trying to do here.”
Wylie explained that about six or seven bills are typically discussed during the budget session, but now over a dozen bills may be on the docket. The Wyoming Legislature convenes in a budget session by Feb. 12, 2024 and it usually lasts 20 days.
He noted, “We have a lot to do in little time.”
“What RMP is doing is almost criminal. We’re going to hold them to it,” he expressed, remarking that the elderly are on a fixed income and that they may not be able to afford the extra 20%. “It’s important that there is equity in this, meaning that they need a fair shake to continue living the lives they deserve in the state of Wyoming.
“I don’t believe political agendas should affect the lives of people like that and unfortunately, it does happen, but we’re here to help with that.”
He added, “People need to voice their opinions to the PSC, but they have their rules to follow. It is very important for people to let their legislative body know how important this is to them.”
Many constituents have expressed their concerns over the proposed rate increase to Wylie during Wyoming’s Big Show at the Sweetwater Events Center and other places like the local grocery stores and community events.
“These people are in tears; they’re afraid,” he said. “The proposal doesn’t sit right with me. I intend to push back.”
To build on Wylie’s response to the RMP’s rate increase request, Rep. Clark Stith, House District 48, said that it is “unacceptable.”
“I am hopeful that the Public Service Commission, after hearing the evidence, will reject it,” said Stith, who is also speaker pro tempore for the House of Representatives. “RMP’s increased costs appear to stem from its underinvestment in reliable, baseload electric generation capacity, which results in RMP having to enter into relatively unfavorable purchase power contracts from other suppliers.”
He added, “That is giving in to the radical left-wing agenda of eliminating fossil fuels. RMP’s shareholders, rather than Wyoming ratepayers, should bear the risk of that choice."
Stith noted that RMP wants all its cost increases to be passed through to ratepayers “without question,” which is asking to run a risk-free business.
“If RMP is running a risk-free business, then it should get a rate of return commensurate with a risk-free investment, not the more than 10% it is asking for,” he pointed out. “If the PSC were to reduce RMP’s rate of return, that would tend to lower electric rates, or at least mitigate any increase.”
Stith further stated that if the Wyoming PSC approves the requested rate increase this Fall, all options will be on the table for a legislative response.
“One of those possibilities would be to revisit the current multi-state system asset cost allocation formula, whereby Wyoming ratepayers are assessed 15% of the cost of all assets in RMP’s six state territory. That formula may have outlived its usefulness, if Wyoming is getting assessed for transmission lines to carry wind energy entirely outside of the state.”
Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson said that the 30% increase in electric rates would have a detrimental impact on the community.
“From industry and agriculture to commercial businesses and residents, this increase is more than can be born,” said Mickelson. “It is a disservice to our state and our city to ask us to fund the clean energy costs demanded by their West Coast customers.”
Mickelson urges everyone to submit a public comment on RMP’s proposed rate increase to the Wyoming Public Service Commission via email at wpsc_comments@wyo.gov.
Additional information can be found on the Wyoming Public Service Commission under their Hot Topics link on their homepage.
Wylie said that Wyoming is embracing renewables, but everything has its place.
“A race car that goes super-fast, but has no brakes won’t make it to the finish line.”
