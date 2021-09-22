ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council disapproved the proposition of a 1% general purpose retail tax on Tuesday, which will be voted on by Sweetwater County voters on Nov. 2.
The proposition of a 1% retail tax was tabled at the previous city council meeting on Sept. 7 due to lack of information. According to many of the sentiments of the city councilmembers who rejected the resolution, the purpose of the one-penny tax remains unclear.
Councilman Keaton West stated that this discussion between the Sweetwater County Commissioners, city of Green River and city of Rock Springs began nearly eight months ago with county commissioners decided to stop funding ambulance services throughout the county.
He noted that while each government body is “broke,” county commissioners unexpectedly gave the two major cities in Sweetwater County an ultimatum to help fund their own ambulance services. However, in the end, county commissioners ended up picking up the funding to support the ambulance services.
Rock Springs city councilmembers overwhelming agreed that if the 1% retail tax proposition was a specific purpose tax that there would be support for it among the city council and their constituents. However, as the resolution is written, there’s no telling whether the tax increase would be used for ambulance services.
“People do support a specific purpose tax because it is for a specific purpose and it is for a set time,” said Councilman Rob Zotti. “People understand where the money is going and how it’s being spent.
“That’s the problem with this one here. There’s no understanding what this tax is for. I still feel we would have the support from the people of Rock Springs with a specific purpose tax. If this were to pass as a general-purpose tax, I don’t know if we would have the people’s support.”