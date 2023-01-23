ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Byron Zuehlsdorff, Gene Emerson and Heath Mortensen as the 2022 December Volunteers of the Month.

All three have served many years as “friends of Santa” for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA. This past winter alone, these gentleman donated close to 20 cold hours between November and December.

