ROCK SPRINGS — The city of Rock Springs Fire Department will soon be able to send in-vehicle alert notifications to drivers through a new service on department apparatus. Safety Cloud by HAAS Alert sends real-time safety notifications, called digital alerts, to drivers approaching active emergency responders en-route or on-scene at an incident.

These alerts have been proven to protect first responders, improve compliance with Move Over laws, and reduce the likelihood of secondary collisions near roadside incidents.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus