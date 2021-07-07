ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The Wyoming Public Service Commission approved new rates for Rocky Mountain Power customers, following a review that began in 2020.
Overall, customer bills will go down an average of 3.5% as the remaining benefits of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 are passed through to customers over the next three years, according to a press release.
In a separate decision, the commission approved a decrease of 2.4% in the company’s annual energy cost adjustment mechanism on an interim basis.
The energy cost adjustment tracks the difference between forecast and actual power costs, which include the costs of fuel and purchased power.
Together, the average net price change from the general rate review and the energy cost adjustment is an average 5.9% decrease.
Both changes took effect July 1.
On average, residential customer bills will decrease 3.1% as a result of the order, the release stated.
Typical residential customers using 660 kilowatt-hours per month will save about $25.44 on their annual energy bill. Large industrial customers, representing more than 60% of the electrical usage in Wyoming, will see decreases of 8% for Schedule 46, large general service; and 8.4% for Schedule 48T, transmission voltage.