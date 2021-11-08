At the Oct. 19 Saratoga Town Council Meeting, Josh Wood, editor of the Saratoga Sun, answered Councilman Ron Hutchins’ call for public input on the town’s housing.
After expressing concerns about the future of the community and the rising house prices, Wood disagreed with Mayor Creed James’ Oct. 5 Council meeting comments.
The mayor’s comments were in response to a request by Pastor Steve Niccolls that the council require homebuilders to build some homes “at prices more acceptable to working-class people,” James said. “Personally, I don’t think it is the government’s job to squelch the marketplace and say no, we need to have something like that.”
Wood said he understands that position, but doesn’t necessarily agree with it.
“Your concerns about squelching the market by mandating a certain amount of houses in new developments be at entry level prices are well taken, but I personally believe misdirected,” he said. “I disagree that is exactly what zoning is supposed to be for.”
Wood then cited examples of town requirements that developers must meet to build, including that all new developments have “a certain amount of open space to be approved.”
Fewer houses are built in each development so land can be left as open space, he said, which means that “you are already telling contractors and developers what the town of Saratoga needs.”
Wood went on to question the council’s lack of leadership on this issue.
“Nobody is expecting a quick or easy answer, but they are expecting an answer. You are on this governing body because you want to lead. You want to make Saratoga a better place and you believe you have the skills to do so,” he said. “You are the ones that put your name on a ballot or submitted a letter of interest, and because of that you are the ones that people are looking to for answers.”
Wood then suggested that the council seek community help.
“You don’t have to do this yourselves,” he said. “You have the ability to appoint a committee of citizens to do this work for you. The committee can look at various programs and provide you with recommendations.
“The current situation is unsustainable. If it is not addressed the very people who make up this community will be pushed out because they cannot afford it. There is no simple answer, but start the process now. Get people involved and look forward to the future.”
Wood concluded by giving some housing price statistics from Rocket Mortgage for Saratoga. Within the last year, the median list price of homes in Saratoga have increased by $26,500, or 11.5%. The price of a three-bedroom house increased in value by 48.3% from $172,000 to $255,000 and the time houses spend on the market has decreased to 46 days.
Mayor James was the first on the council to respond.
“I don’t know that you pointed out anything new, but I appreciate you coming up,” he said.
James went on to say he had talked with the Saratoga Planning Commission and encouraged it to “go through the (2016) Master Plan and look at it. There is a housing issue (in Saratoga) but no quick fix to it.”
Referencing Councilman Ron Hutchins from previous meetings, he said that the council “can only do so much.”
He then invited the Platte Valley Ministerial Alliance to continue working on the issue without addressing Wood’s call for a committee to study the problem directly. The mayor closed with a reference to Wyoming’s traditional boom and bust cycle.
“Unfortunately, we are in a boom cycle and it makes housing difficult. It is hard to say how long it will last,” he said.
Councilman Ben Spaulding spoke next and focused his remarks on the shortage of contractors and sub-contractors in a small town like Saratoga. He equated the situation to the difficulty of building more houses in Saratoga at a time when longtime contractors are busy and at least two newer contractors are developing three subdivisions in different areas.
None of the new homes are expected to list below the $300,000 dollar price range. He did not address the need for entry-level housing priced below $100,000 or apartments for entry-level workers that had been raised in previous discussions of the housing shortage.
Councilman John Nelson opened his comments with, “What I heard in the last meeting and again tonight is that this council should take some sort of action (to solve the) housing situation.”
Some minutes later he closed his comments with this statement: “It is something that needs to be solved by the market and by a private market driven solution rather than the implementation of policy.”
In between he expounded on his philosophy of government.
“The big picture to me is a question of where do you want to draw the line in what your government compels private citizens and private companies to do,” Nelson said. “Where does government have the limited role in stipulating how deep the water line should be versus compelling a private party to sell a home or an apartment at a certain price or to build a certain type of home at a certain price?
“From where I sit, to me, trying to compel somebody to build something or sell something at a certain price is not the role of a town council to do, even when they are facing a serious problem that affects everybody within their community.”