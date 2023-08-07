Breaking Trails PR

A study by the GIS mapping company onX asked outdoor recreationists about what’s changing the outdoor experience.

 OnX/courtesy

A black bear padding through the forest freezes. It looks up briefly, then something spurs it to turn and bolt in the other direction.

That something is the sound of hikers — a recording of women’s voices in conversation as they walk along a trail. It is emitted by one of many motion-triggered speakers scientists set up in the Bridger-Teton National Forest as part of a study on the impacts of outdoor recreation sounds on wildlife. And as this grainy game camera footage shows, even sounds that appear benign to us humans can disturb animals.

