In addition to one-time bonuses for employees as recognition of their performance dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Albany County School District 1 also will offer a $15 per day raise to substitute teachers who are available Fridays through the end of the school year.
The board of trustees approved the additional stipend for Fridays and a handful of anticipated high-demand days during its meeting this week.
Substitute teachers typically receive $115 per day, with the incentive increasing that amount to $130.
“I don’t know if that’s enough, but it’s a start,” said Superintendent Jubal Yennie about the incentive to help alleviate some stress on the district.
Money for the stipends will come from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which was created by Congress and awarded to states through the CARES Act with the intention of stabilizing the workforce.
Yennie reported that requests for substitutes during the five-week period that started Jan. 3 are about 2.5 times higher than they were a year ago. There have been more than 1,800 requests in the district so far in 2022, with about 16% of substitute requests going unfilled. Last year, about 5% of substitute requests were unfilled during the same period.
“January was quite a month,” Yennie said.
Since the start of the school year in August, about 60% of substitute requests among instructional staff have been for sick days. Instructional staff also request substitutes for coaching obligations, professional development, school meetings and personal days.
On Fridays, compared to other days of the week, a higher number of staff take personal days or report having coaching duties.
Other days earmarked for premium pay include Feb. 22, March 21, April 18 and May 31. Each of those days is a Monday or a Tuesday that follows a holiday or break.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the board also approved an additional 600 days of COVID-19 emergency sick leave.
“Hopefully that will get us through the end of the year,” Yennie said.