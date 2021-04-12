CHEYENNE – This year’s legislative session is finally over, but the impasse on a contentious K-12 spending bill didn’t do much to alleviate the long-term concerns of education leaders in Laramie County.
“The big takeaway, at least for us, is that this is a reprieve, but we certainly don’t look at is as being said and done,” Jed Cicarelli, finance director for Laramie County School District 1, said. “A lot of the comments on the Senate floor (suggested) this issue will be revisited, and we certainly don’t doubt that will be the case.”
On Wednesday, the Legislature adjourned without passing any new legislation to address a glaring structural deficit in the state’s K-12 funding system. Wyoming, which has long relied on mineral money to fund one of the most equitable K-12 systems in the country, is at a crossroads as its once-mighty coal, oil and gas industries continue to prove unsustainable as sources of revenue.
This has created an estimated $300 million annual shortfall to the K-12 funding formula, and at the beginning of the session, there were talks of slashing the budget by as much as $100 million. Some lawmakers proposed raising sales taxes or creating other revenue streams to help fill the gaps, while others wanted to focus on making cuts first.
But once the state realized it’s set to receive around $270 million from the American Rescue Plan – the latest federal pandemic relief package – that it will be able to disburse directly to school districts, the conversation changed, and legislators have stalled an inevitable conversation about Wyoming’s school funding problems.
In the end, the Senate rejected a proposal to raise sales taxes for education. Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, who sat on the joint conference committee that couldn’t strike a deal last week, called the House members who proposed new revenue streams “classic tax-and-spend liberals that think that they could just tax forever and that you never have to rein government in a bit.”
Those comments didn’t sit well with Gov. Mark Gordon, who said at a press conference Thursday that Scott “really needs to think carefully about how he wants to make amends on that,” as he expressed general dismay over lawmakers’ inability to reach an agreement on K-12 spending.
Gordon isn’t the only one with that takeaway from this year’s legislative session.
“I was disappointed that the two bodies couldn’t come together on a funding bill for education,” Jon Abrams, superintendent of Laramie County School District 2, said Friday. “In the short term, we’re not going to experience the impact we anticipated, but nothing was really solved. I would hope the two bodies can come together and come up with a solution that looks at more than just cuts.”
About 40 miles away in Cheyenne, LCSD1 is expecting to receive roughly $40 million in federal funding sometime in the next few months, but it’s not exactly clear yet how that money can be used. That could help the district, which is Wyoming’s largest, reduce the amount of cuts it was originally planning. But it won’t entirely eliminate the need to reduce its $215 million annual operating budget.
“Even in the absence of the school finance bill coming out of the Legislature, we still know we’ll have cuts based on prior law and the significant drop in student enrollment,” Cicarelli said. K-12 student enrollment numbers, which the state uses to calculate its allocations to individual school districts, dipped from 93,832 during the 2019-20 school year to 91,938 this school year statewide. That trend also played out in LCSD1, which saw its first enrollment decline in a decade this year.
So instead of making up to $18 million in cuts, which the district had anticipated earlier this year, it is looking at cutting between $4 million and $5 million. At this point, the district is not settled on which areas of its operation will be impacted by those cuts.
“We knew this was a possibility, but we really didn’t anticipate we’d be reverting to current law. We’ll have to revisit (our) priorities and determine how we’ll operationalize those $4 million or $5 million in cuts,” Cicarelli said.
“There are some areas we know will require refinements,” he said, pointing to student activities and employee health insurance as prime examples. “Health insurance is also a huge pressure on our budget – after salaries, that’s our number one cost.”
Grady Hutcherson, president of the Wyoming Education Association and a longtime educator from Torrington, said that in the short term, he sees the Legislature’s impasse as “a huge victory” for Wyoming students.
“They won’t see the devastating consequences of those proposed cuts that would really have a negative impact across the state,” said Hutcherson, who added he’s most interested in protecting the salaries and benefits of the educators who support students if and when cuts come.
“But I also feel like it’s a loss because we didn’t address the underlying issue of revenue shortfalls for funding education,” he said. “It kicks the can down the road for another year, and potentially two years.”