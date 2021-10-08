ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is warning students, parents and staff about a new destructive TikTok trend in a press release sent out on Oct. 7.
The trend called "devious licks" originated from a video posted on the social media app. In the video, students are being encouraged to "participate in monthly challenges to vandalize property, steal and physically assault others, all while posting on social media."
In the press release, it states that participating in this trend could result in serious trouble for students and their parents.
For the 2021-2022 school year, this trend has cost the district between $7,500 - $10,000 in damages so far.
According to the press release, some of the students that have participated in this trend have already been arrested and are facing pending charges as well as school disciplinary proceedings.
Each incident is being investigated in partnership with the Rock Springs Police Department.
Concerning the consequences, the press release states, "Depending on the severity of an incident and the age of the suspect, consequences can range in severity from juvenile court proceedings, to misdemeanor charges prosecuted in municipal court that may remain on the student's record permanently, to potential criminal felony prosecution."
It could lead also lead to loss of school privileges, school disciplinary action and suspension or expulsion from school.
The district is also warning that parents could be held financially responsible for their children's actions. There is a state law that allows school districts to receive financial compensation from the parents of a minor under 17 that "maliciously and willfully damages or destroys property."
They are encouraging parents to speak with their children about the consequences and seriousness of participating in this trend.