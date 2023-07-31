Glenn Suppes

Rock Springs High School Principal Glenn Suppes explains to the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board of trustees and administration about how the student athletes will be supported in order to meet eligibility requirements for the 2024 Spring semester. The board recently approved the ‘No F’ policy for students involved in activities and athletics.

ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 approved the K-12 handbook for the 2023-2024 school year at their board meeting on July 19.

Nicole Bolton, human resources director, explained the biggest change in the handbook is the ‘No F’ policy at Rock Springs Junior High School and Rock Springs High School.

