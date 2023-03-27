Airport lobby

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport (RKS) has announced the return of a second flight to Denver International Airport (DIA) on Thursdays and Saturdays, starting in May.  

ROCK SPRINGS -- After a long period of air service uncertainty, the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport (RKS) has announced the return of a second flight to Denver International Airport (DEN) on Thursdays and Saturdays beginning May 4, 2023.

According to a press release from Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, the airport has been served by a single daily flight to Denver since February 1, 2022. The reduction in flights in 2022 came after the airport had rebounded to pre- Brubaker added that the demand for additional capacity in Southwest Wyoming has been evident since the day the flights were reduced, with well over 80% of available seats sold.

