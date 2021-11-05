ROCK SPRINGS — The second reading of the “Permitting and Regulation of Mobile Vendors” ordinance was completed at the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
This ordinance comes in response to the increase in mobile vendors across Rock Springs.
The ordinance states that “the varying conditions under which they operate and the myriad of food products they dispense” is the reason for the adoption of the rules for permitting and regulating mobile food vendors.
During the first reading at the Oct. 19 meeting, several local mobile vendors voiced their opinions and concerns.
From that discussion, seven amendments were added to the ordinance.
One of the concerns brought up by a local vendor at the Oct. 19 meeting were the fees attached to the permit addressed in the ordinance. The vendor stated that they should be prorated, especially if the permit is purchased near the end of the year.
The council decided to include the phrasing “shall not be prorated” to the permit fees because the rest of the fees through the city are not prorated.
The “Locations on Private Property” section of the ordinance was also changed. It will now read as, “Any mobile vendor located on private property shall have written permission from the owner or authorized representative to conduct sales and business from the location.”
The words “or authorized representative” was added to make it more clear as to who can give the vendor permission to be on the property.
In addition, a change was made to the “Hours of Operation” section of the ordinance. It will now read as, “Neighborhood mobile vendors operating within a residential zone must cease operation by sunset unless otherwise approved with a special event.’
For this section “8 p.m.” was replaced with “sunset to account for the later hours during the summer months.
The other four amendments were approved by the council.