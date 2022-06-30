CLARIFICATION: The article previously stated Senate District 7 Democratic candidate Marcie Kindred didn't attend the debate. She was not invited, as it was only a debate for the primary and she does not face a Democratic candidate on the Aug. 16 election. She said she will attend the general election debate.
CHEYENNE – Two Republican candidates for Senate District 7 in the Wyoming Legislature faced each other Tuesday night in the first League of Women Voters debate of the summer.
Incumbent Sen. Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne, and Republican candidate JC Manalo addressed issues such as Medicaid expansion, allocation of liquor licenses, water rights and education.
They were the two out of the three candidates running for the seat in Cheyenne who were invited to participate in the primary debate, and Republican primary challenger Rachel Bennett did not attend. Democratic candidate Marcie Kindred said will attend the general election debate.
Although both of the candidates who laid out their platforms to constituents hold Republican values, their visions for Wyoming go in different directions.
Pappas said he wants to see sustained growth and diversification, which has been discussed at the state and local levels for a long time. He said this depends on areas of Wyoming outside of the Capital City to embrace growth. He applauds the efforts in blockchain development and increasing agriculture, but he wants to maintain existing extractive industries, while expanding others even more.
“We see lots of out-of-state people coming up, buying our ranches and not contributing to the state,” he said. “So, we have to figure out how we’re going to diversify, and that’s through growth.”
He said it will be a slow process, because mindsets have to be changed throughout the state.
“We’ll do it with a strong education system, a good health care system and a good lifestyle for people that are looking to escape the madness of the rest of the world,” Pappas said.
His Republican challenger who attended, Manalo, said his vision includes the state moving forward without compromising the conservative values of residents. He believes this can best be done by growing the economy, because there are only so many cuts to be made.
One of his long-term solutions is turning Cheyenne Regional Airport into an international airport. He said it is pitiful due to there being a small number of flights incoming and outgoing. He said large industries can ship products and merchandise through the state, which would benefit the local economy.
“Either we shut it down or we make it bigger,” he said.
Medicaid expansion
While the two contenders were split on their solutions for economic growth, liquor licenses, long-term education funding and electric vehicle infrastructure, they both agreed on expanding Medicaid.
Pappas said his voting record for the past eight years in the Legislature had always been in favor of the health care expansion, because he didn’t see the pitfalls that many of his colleagues saw. He said they are reducing the competitiveness of the insurance market by not expanding Medicaid, and nearly all of the hospitals, physicians and government organizations are in favor of it. In the last opportunity to take on the program, he said there was the possibility to make money for the state, and many of the prior restrictions were removed.
He was joined in support by Manalo, who said it was due to his perspective as a pro-life candidate.
“I am pro-life, not only on conception and birth, but I am pro-life from start to beginning,” he said. “That is why I support Medicaid expansion.”
Education
Both candidates also would continue to accept the more than $40 million the state receives in federal funding for the USDA lunch program. Manalo said he still believes the decision to update the anti-discrimination policy to include sexual orientation and gender identity was federal overreach, but if the state can’t find other sources, they have to accept it. He is not willing to have students go hungry otherwise.
Pappas said it places Wyoming in a difficult position, because the millions of dollars impacts the most vulnerable residents. He wants to contest the federal government on the issue, and said he believes the governor’s office is looking into it currently, but the lunch program has to be sustained.
He is concerned that other necessary programs would be reduced, because there isn’t much more funding that can be reduced.
“Education still has a structural deficit that we need to overcome,” he said.
The Cheyenne lawmaker said the Legislature has a large role to play in K-12 education, as well as higher education. He wants to support the growth in Wyoming with attractive communities, which are often tied to a strong education system that has quality school facilities, extracurricular activities and teachers.
Although he wants to continue to provide this support at the state level, he said he advocates for local control of the curriculum. He does not want to micromanage school districts, and he prefers to give the authority to the elected officials to represent the wants of their communities.
Manalo said he wants the Legislature to guarantee there are not inappropriate topics or materials being taught to students in K-12 education. When asked to further explain by the debate moderator, he said he has seen on Facebook that there is pornography available in local libraries.
“We are in a conservative state,” he said. “So, I feel that shouldn’t be allowed.”
Liquor licenses
The allocation of liquor licenses has been a topic of discussion in Cheyenne since recent advocates for an overhaul of the state laws came forward this spring. Members of the Cheyenne City Council had just one retail liquor license to award to 11 original applicants, which some said was hindering economic growth.
It has since become an interim topic for the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee to address, and candidates were asked if they would support changing the allocation process.
Manalo did not agree to a complete change of the statutes, which make retail liquor licenses available based on population growth, and said awarding them should be spaced out. He also suggested the application qualifications be based on customer popularity.
Pappas said he didn’t want to discourage residents from opening establishments, and he believes there should be a reconsideration of the liquor laws. He does want to protect the buyers who have purchased expensive retail liquor licenses in the past while finding a new mechanism to distribute licenses.
He placed an emphasis on a stable economy, which was a theme throughout the debate for the two candidates. They want revenue streams to support not only government funding, but residents searching for economic opportunity.
“It’s something that must be done,” Pappas said. “Certainly, if it’s important for commerce and building our communities.”