Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Want to keep updated on news headlines?
Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Mayor Tim Kuamo presented executive director of the Food Bank of Sweetwater County Kathy Siler with a signed proclamation for Hunger Action Month.
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Sept. 2021 has been designated as Hunger Action Month by the city councils of Green River and Rock Springs.
The proclamation was signed by Mayors Pete Rust and Tim Kuamo during the councils' respective meetings on Sept. 7.
Kathy Siler, executive director of the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, was present during Rock Spring's meeting and expressed her gratitude for the proclamation.
"We're looking to move communities to action against hunger and food insecurity," Siler said. "So, I'm happy we're getting the word out to make sure no one is left behind."
In Sweetwater County, 13.9% of people struggle with hunger and one in six children do not know where their next meal will come from.
Currently, the Food Bank of Sweetwater County serves 4,462 people with food distributions twice a month.
Distribution days at the Rock Springs Food Bank are on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. and 4 - 5:45 p.m.; located at 90 Center St.
Distribution days at the Green River Food Pantry are on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.; located at 550 Uinta drive, Suite F.
Siler said that they've got a great volunteer base, but she still wants to encourage the community to get involved.
"We ask that the community do what they can to help. Right now, we're asking for monetary donations," Siler said. "People can also drop off nonperishable foods off at the local libraries."
The nonperishable food items can be dropped off at the libraries in Rock Springs and Green River during regular library hours.
Those choosing to make monetary donations can do so on the Food Bank of Sweetwater County's website, www.foodbankswcty.org.
The food bank is able to purchase the equivalent of four meals for around $1.
Once the proclamation was signed, Kuamo spoke about how important the food bank is to have in the community.
"If anyone hasn't been, you should go take a look at what goes on down there," Kuamo said. "There's a lot of people who are served through that building."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.