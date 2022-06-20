CHEYENNE – Wyomingites in the southeast area of the state can support communities near Yellowstone National Park, even if they’re not close by.
Recent historic flooding in Yellowstone and in southwestern Montana has led to concerns about the tourism industries of the gateway communities into Yellowstone. These communities, some of which are in Wyoming, typically rely on tourism in the summer seasons to get through the rest of the year.
While southern entrances into Yellowstone are expected to reopen next week, the north side of the park has no clear timeline on when it will be back in business. Organizations are putting together relief efforts and suggesting ways to support businesses in the impacted areas while the park is closed. Some have suggested that people buy gift certificates now for businesses in the gateway communities, to provide the firms with immediate financial support via a promise to buy goods or services from them in the future.
Tina Hoebelheinrich, the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce CEO, said one of the most important things people can do is donate to verified relief efforts and look for ways to support the local communities around Yellowstone. She said people can search for businesses in gateway communities like Gardiner and Cooke County, Montana, to see if they have an online presence. Hoebelheinrich said people could buy products online or book vacations for next year.
Dennis McIntosh, president of the Greater Gardiner Community Council in Montana, said there are a couple of nonprofits, like the Park County Community Foundation, that are raising money and gauging volunteer interest to disperse help when the time comes.
Currently, however, McIntosh said the area is still trying to “figure out what the problems are” rather than being in the recovery phase. McIntosh said the community itself is close to finding housing for the people who have been displaced by the flooding and it is working on getting the water treatment plant back up and running so residents can have potable water.
“A lot of social services here in town have really kicked in for those who need it,” McIntosh said. “As a community, one thing that we’re asking in general is for time.”
McIntosh said that even with the north entrance of Yellowstone closed, he does not think Gardiner will become a ghost town. The biggest hit to Gardiner will be to the businesses that lead guided tours and wildlife watching through the park, he said.
“That's a huge demographic of the workforce here, at least seasonally, and that stands to take a real hard hit as long as there’s limited access into the north end of the park,” McIntosh said.
Alternatives
Hoebelheinrich, among others interviewed in recent days, also mentioned that tourism does not have to start and stop at Yellowstone.
The National Park Service website has a comprehensive list of the communities surrounding Yellowstone at nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/nearbyattractions.htm.
“The important message for people is that, I don't think the beauty of Wyoming knows the boundaries of Yellowstone National Park,” Hoebelheinrich said. “So, come to northwest Wyoming. … I really think this is an opportunity for people to realize Cody is a destination all on its own, we just happen to have a really beautiful backyard.”
McIntosh said that while the people who “made Yellowstone a once in a lifetime visit” might not come back, local and regional crowds will. He pointed to the Custer Gallatin National Forest, and that there will still be access to fishing and the hot springs.
“People will want to come to Gardiner regardless of whether the park is open or not,” McIntosh said.
The Red Cross of Montana is leading Yellowstone relief efforts, with the Wyoming chapter standing by to set up shelters if evacuation into Wyoming is needed. The Red Cross has multiple ways to donate to their chapters via its website at redcross.org/donate/donation.html/.
Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of the national park, also has many ways people can donate to the park. The nonprofit has opened the Yellowstone Resiliency Fund to support flood recovery.
According to the Yellowstone Forever website, the fund will be used by the park under the direction of Superintendent Cam Sholly and may go toward “immediate needs of displaced employees, assistance for Field Educators and Yellowstone National Park educators, biologists, and rangers, ensuring accessibility to the park, and the logistics involved in reopening the park safely.”
The Big Horn Radio Network in Cody also posted a list of verified GoFundMe campaigns that are raising money to help families impacted by the flooding in Montana.
Reopening phases
A Friday update from Yellowstone itself said the west, south and east entrances “are targeted for reopening” next week. The park reported that the water levels have decreased “substantially” since Thursday, despite still being high.
The National Park Service is working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Geological Survey to monitor weather patterns and future flooding potential, the update said. They are also “analyzing the carrying capacity of the south loop” and assessing damage elsewhere to determine when and how sections of the park can reopen. There has been some discussion, as well as a brief mention by park officials, of ways to limit visitors in the park when it reopens, because those sections can't hold the million-plus monthly summer crowds the entire park can get.
In its latest announcement, the park itself pointed to gateway communities as alternatives for recreation, seeing wildlife and other tourism. In Wyoming, it specifically mentioned Cody and Jackson, and more generally pointed to "surrounding areas in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem."
NPS does not have an estimated timeline for when the park will fully reopen and does not have an estimate currently of the costs of repairs and recovery. Initial damage assessments are still ongoing, the update said.
“All emergency and life safety objectives within the park have been accomplished or stabilized within the first 96 hours of the flood event, without major injury or death,” Sholly, the park's superintendent, said in the update.
U.S. Highway 89 in Montana is now open north from Gardiner. Other roads that were showing "major damage" in aerial assessments Monday include the North Entrance for Gardiner to Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction to the Northeast Entrance and Tower-Roosevelt to Canyon Junction, the park said.
"Many sections of road in these areas are completely gone and will require substantial time and effort to reconstruct or relocate and build," the announcement noted. "In some cases, roads may not be able to be reconstructed in place and will need to be relocated."
For updates on Yellowstone roads, visit the NPS website or call 307-344-2117.