RAWLINS – Rawlins Middle School (RMS) student and staff gathered in the school’s gym on Friday, Dec. 9, to eagerly congratulate Jacinda Waldrip for being named Wyoming’s 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year.
Waldrip walked in to the gym, unaware of the exciting news that awaited her.
As soon as Wyoming Association of Elementary and Middle School Principals executive director Kenny Jones told Waldrip that she was receiving the award, all of the staff and students erupted into congratulatory shouts and applause.
RMS principal Ryan Searle stood by Waldrip as she received her plaque and was one of the first people to congratulate her.
“I’ve known Mrs. Waldrip for many years. I’ve worked alongside her for about 5 1/2 years now. She is the glue that keeps us together,” Searle said. “She is wonderful in many ways. I could not do what I do without her. As the assistant principal, she helps all of us out in many different ways.”
Searle said that he was glad to nominate Waldrip for the honor.
“We filled out the nomination form and sent it in to the state. Then we got a notification that they accepted our nomination and Mrs. Waldrip then had to fill out a lengthy application as well as send in letters of recommendation,” he said.
Lupita Pacheco is a sixth grader at RMS and has enjoyed having Waldrip as her assistant principal.
“I’m really happy for her. Mrs. Waldrip is the best. She’s really positive and makes me happy,” Pacheco said.
Human resources director Tanya Wall said that she has enjoyed getting to work with Waldrip during her time in the district.
“This is my second year working with Jacinda. I think that she exemplifies everything that an assistant principal needs to have to be great,” Wall said “She builds phenomenal relationships with the kids and parents. It’s just so obvious to see the passion and drive that she has to make her school a better place and also the Rawlins community and Carbon County school district.”
Waldrip, a graduate of the University of Wyoming, came back to the county that she grew up in to teach.
“I’ve been with the district for 17 years. I taught in the elementary school as a second-grade teacher for 10 years and I’ve been at the middle school for seven years,” she said. “I was born and raised as a Carbon County resident.
“I went to school at Highland Hills Elementary School and that is where I started my teaching career with several of the teachers that had taught me when I was in elementary school. I then came to the middle school and several people that I work with here were also teachers when I was in middle school.”
Waldrip said that she feels very grateful to be named Wyoming’s 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year.
“This is an amazing award. I think it just reflects more on the work that we’re doing as a district and more closely, as a building. We’ve really pushed forward and really progressed in the work that we’re doing here at Rawlins Middle School. We’re really proud to say that we’re becoming a Professional Learning Community (PLC) school,” Waldrip said. “We have really pushed ourselves and strived to be that type of school and that type of system.
“Our district is working really hard, from the central office, to the middle school, to the high schools and to the elementary school, to become a district-wide PLC. By receiving this award, it just says that the work that we’re doing within our district is making a difference for our students and for our families within the Rawlins community.”
She also said, “It means that all of our works, students and staff, has paid off. They are now recognizing the people in this building and the things that we’re doing to make our community better. I love Rawlins Middle School. I love the staff here.
“We couldn’t do it without all of the people here and all of the support we get from the community, our board, our superintendent and all of the central office staff. We couldn’t be here doing the things we’re doing without these people involved.”