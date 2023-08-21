SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan has been without passenger rail service for more than 50 years. Some local officials have penned letters of support for a study that may change that.
Some Sheridan entities and officials are sending off letters of support to try to bring passenger trains back through Sheridan and Wyoming as the Federal Railroad Administration explores options to improve rail safety and service across the U.S.
“We're just trying to make sure that Wyoming is considered as all options are explored as it pertains to passenger rail,” Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker said.
In 1968, Burlington Route requested to discontinue its passenger trains 42 and 43, which ran from Omaha, Nebraska, to Billings, Montana, and a hearing regarding the request began Oct. 19, 1968, according to reports from The Sheridan Press at the time.
Several locals testified during the 1968 hearing and testimony included criticism of the trains and schedules, the advertising used by Burlington Route and recognizing the needs of people without another form of transportation.
Among those who testified was former Clearmont Mayor Phil Schuman, who said a number of elderly people were only able to leave the town via train; Myrtle Hansen, Ann Focht and Alida Smith backed up his claim with stories of their excursions to Sheridan by train.
According to the Jan. 13, 1969, issue of The Sheridan Press, the Interstate Commerce Commission accepted Burlington Route’s request to eliminate its passenger trains between Omaha and Billings. According to the Jan. 14, 1969, issue, U.S. District Judge Ewing T. Kerr issued a temporary restraining order that prevented Burlington Route from discontinuing the route.
Ultimately, the passenger train from Omaha to Billings, which ran through Sheridan, made its last trip Aug. 24, 1969, according to Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae.
Currently, the Federal Railroad Administration is working with several entities, including state departments of transportation, Amtrak, rail authorities and others, to develop an enhanced network of routes for long-distance travel via train.
During its second meeting, the railroad administration's Northwest Working Group identified a new segment from Billings to Cheyenne that could travel through one, or both of, what appears to be Gillette or Sheridan.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Joe Biden in 2021, included $102 billion in funding for the Federal Railroad Administration to improve rail safety and service across the U.S.
Parker said a passenger rail being developed in Wyoming would allow for easier and safer travel during long Wyoming winters. Doing so would help to bring people to Sheridan from Colorado and Montana and develop the city’s tourism economy.
“You can think how much more we could expand the winter rodeo if we could bring in larger numbers of visitors from across the country,” Parker said.
Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce sent a letter of support to encourage the Federal Railroad Administration to explore passenger rail possibilities in Sheridan and Wyoming; Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger signed a letter of support following Monday’s Sheridan City Council meeting; and Sheridan County Commission Chair Christi Haswell is set to sign a letter of support as well.
Parker said the process is still in the very early stages. Federal Railroad Administration working groups will meet for a third time in winter 2024 for route identification and a meeting at a currently undecided date will recommend actions to the Federal Railroad Administration.
