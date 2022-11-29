ROCK SPRINGS – Some reunions did not end after Thanksgiving.
Friends and relatives continued to bond as they met at their favorite local retailers on Plaid Friday, Nov. 25 and Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, in Rock Springs.
Plaid Friday reminds people to bring more holiday shopping into small businesses. Shoppers and employees are often seen in plaid attire on this day, as well.
According to the American Independent Business Alliance, Oakland, California resident Kerri Johnson, created Plaid Friday. She wanted to bring back the time when shopping for friends and family was an enjoyable, leisurely activity. It’s celebrated throughout the U.S. as part of the Shop Indie Local campaign.
A few shoppers claimed their spots two hours in advance at Escape Day Spa and Boutique, 430 Broadway St., in the historic district of Rock Springs, to receive a stocking full of goodies.
Lluvia Perez, a 10-year-old Rock Springs resident, came prepared with a thick blanket and heavy coat with her family at 8 a.m. They were the first in line.
“I’m going to get things my loved ones will enjoy from our special shops,” said Perez.
Rock Springs resident Rosie Hughes was waiting in line with friends.
“We have to keep supporting small businesses,” Hughes pointed out. “If we don’t, we won’t have places to shop. They support us all year long by helping other organizations like Cowboys Against Cancer and other groups that help our community.
“It keeps the money local!”
Rock Springs resident Keri Baker agreed.
“We need to keep supporting them because we want them to stay in town,” said Baker. “They have unique things.”
Over 100 people waited for the doors to open.
Michelle Tiller, spa director, said that the store was up slightly over last year.
“We had a busy and fun day,” said Tiller.
According to Todd Jensen, owner of Pickin’ Palace, his store made over $1,000 before Noon on Plaid Friday.
“When a promotion like Plaid Friday takes place like that, it helps us out a lot,” said Jensen. “We hope to beat last year’s sales this season.”
Since 2010, America has been celebrating Small Business Saturday. The day recognizes local entrepreneurs and reminds shoppers to buy from small businesses in their area or where ever they visit in the country.
Small business supporters waited in line in front of Mack and Co. Boutique, 623 Pilot Butte Avenue, in downtown Rock Springs, to receive a colorful tote bag full of coupons and complimentary items.
After getting coffee, Rock Springs resident Erica East arrived first with her daughter and her “bonus’ daughter.” They waited an hour for the doors to open.
“Shopping local is the way to go,” said East. “It keeps Christmas simple while we support our friends and family.”
According to Rock Springs resident Virginia Lowell, the event helps support the locals. She also mentioned that while shopping can be fun, Christmas is all about family.
“It’s important to keep passing down the traditions,” Lowell shared. “Traditions are what make families the way they are and they remain close because of those traditions.”