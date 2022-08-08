Drew Petty works on the brewing process at Bond's Brewing Co. in Laramie. There are more than 200 steps to the process, which has helped the local brewery to be ranked in the Top 10 beer brewers in a nationwide competition.
Drew Petty works on the brewing process at Bond's Brewing Co. in Laramie. There are more than 200 steps to the process, which has helped the local brewery to be ranked in the Top 10 beer brewers in a nationwide competition.
Courtesy photo/Matthew Idler Photography
Jay Bond starts the brewing process at Bond's Brewing Company. After opening in 2019, the brewery has already received national recognition for its beers.
Courtesy photo/Matthew Idler Photography
Head brewer Chris Rank fills a keg a Bond's Brewing Company in July. The company recently won national recognition for its beers.
Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang
Jay Bond, left, and Drew Petty work in the production area at Bond's Brewing Company. There are over 200 steps involved in the brewing process.
The fermentation of Bond’s Brewing Co. has much in common with the idealized business success story: Mallory and Jay Bond start making beer for fun in their garage. Ten years later, they have established a successful business that's making a national name for itself.
As the couple continues a search for unique, layered flavors for their beverages, their business focus remains quality and community. And as with any brewing company, a bit of fun is also part of the recipe.
Bond’s recently eighth place in the 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship, a prestigious competition that involves competitors ranging from household name to mere household brewers. Bond’s had four of its beers win, standing out among the more than 9,000 beers in 150 styles submitted to the competition.
The company’s Sweet Squeeze fruit beer, Jack ‘O Lantern pumpkin beer, Snowy Range Scottish Ale and 2nd Street Wheat beer were among the top rated brews that got Bond’s into the competition's top 10.
With more than 200 steps involved in the brewing process, attention to detail is how Bond’s stands, Jay said.
“If you miss one (step), that’s the difference between getting (a winning) beer or not,” he said.
While Jay comes across as relaxed and knowledgeable about brewing these days, he said that wasn’t always the case. He, Mallory and their faithful brewing employees have come a long way from that first day of learning to produce their creations on a larger scale.
The pair had been making beer in small batches for years, experimenting with flavors and processes to get the taste just right. They also did lots of tasting, visiting breweries and imaging how they would alter or improve upon crafts that already exist.
While they had the process down, evolving from producing 10-gallon batches to 550-gallon batches was no small task. Bond’s hired a consultant to help make the necessary adjustments for the process, only to have the consultant unable to show up to help on the first day of the transition.
The team soldiered on anyway, taking instructions from the consultant on the phone and engaging in a process of trial and error that would eventually elevate their skills and products to a level of national recognition.
Jay said those small-batch days, and the process of expanding, gave the brewers valuable experience learning about manipulating grains and flavors to produce a high-quality, naturally processed product.
“Once you understand the science behind it, it all turns into art,” Jay said.
Beyond the prestige, the Bonds take pride in knowing they’ve created a beer and brewery atmosphere that keeps people coming back.
Even before opening their brewery in 2019, the couple enjoyed hosting friends at their house, Mallory said. Now the brewery acts as a larger version of that, where the employees and owners have built relationships with regulars.
The close-knit vibe of Laramie is what drew the couple to set up their business here. While they are originally from Wyoming, a stint of living in the Denver area made the couple excited to be in a smaller community again.
On top of their normal business operations, Bond’s Brewing Co. acts as a sponsor and support for local organizations and events, such as the WyoGives Day festival. The couple agreed it would be odd to keep all the profits for themselves when their goal is to be a community establishment.
“We’re a place a lot of the community goes,” Mallory said. “It would only make sense to support the community also.”
With friends and a positive track record backing them up, the pair has relaxed into a rhythm of brewing that allows them to truly enjoy their business.
“It doesn’t feel like you’re working,” Jay said. “It feels like you’re playing.”