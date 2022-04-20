ROCK SPRINGS – Summer is around the corner and food trucks are sprouting up around Sweetwater County.
The Snak Shak, LLC has been serving Wyoming communities since 2014. They sell ice cream, shaved ice, popcorn and cotton candy.
“I was working at the school district and did not generate an income in the summer,” Owner Ranae Johnson said. “I thought it would be fun.”
It has grown into a side business they operate roughly from mid-April through ugh mid-October each year.
“Our main seller is shaved ice so it's not something most people want during the winter months so we don't operate while it's cold,” she shared.
Since Johnson and her family live in Green River, they do most of their events in Green River and Rock Springs but they park their truck in towns outside of Sweetwater County as well.
Her husband works at Tata Chemicals and she is a notary signing agent in addition to being a coach at Green River High School for the speech and debate team.
“I keep pretty busy!”
She said that she enjoys the food truck business because “it's a great way to meet people in the community.”
“I see people I already know as well,” she mentioned. “I enjoy interacting with people and providing a product that they love.
“I won't sell something that I wouldn't buy. I make sure my products are high quality and we try to be as reasonable as possible with our prices too.”
She added, “That has become more challenging this year since all of our costs have gone up significantly due to inflation and gas prices. Unfortunately, we end up passing some of that on to the consumer.”
According to Johnson, they have also made some great friends who are in the food truck industry as well and they help each other.
The Snak Shak will be operating the concession stands at Veterans Park and Stratton Myers Park in Green River again this year. They will be in the concession's buildings during baseball season almost every evening Monday through Friday and some Saturdays from about 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Locals and visitors can catch Snak Shak at many of the events during the summer including Swingin’ in the Springs on Saturday, May 7th. Swingin’ in the Springs takes place at Bunning Hall. Music will be provided by the Green River High School Jazz Ensembles and Jazz Choir.
Snak Shak will also be at the Green River Overland Stampede Rodeo June 3-4, the car show at Whisler Chevrolet on June 25th, and Sweetwater Speedway in Rock Springs.
They will sell treats at The Outlaw Derby Car Show on July 16th at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs, River Festival in August, and the downtown Green River Street Fair as well as the Green River Farmers Market.
“I'm sure we'll add more to our schedule,” Johnson said. “We like to leave some time to enjoy the summer ourselves too.”
“We'd like to participate in the events as patrons and vendors but you can't do both!” she laughed. “One day we’ll hang up our ‘closed’ sign for good to enjoy some of these same events as a patron and support someone else's truck.
“For now, we'll continue to enjoy serving the people of this community. We've been in business since 2014 and don't have plans for retiring yet.”
Johnson pointed out that before becoming a food truck operator, it’s important to do the homework first.
“There are a TON of requirements and regulations that you have to abide by within your trailer or truck, as well as specific business licensing and insurance requirements,” she revealed. “Know what is needed before jumping in so you have all the information and can make the decision with eyes wide open, so to speak.
“It can be a great adventure but it's also a huge commitment. It's been a fun adventure that will continue for a while.”