The Southwest Wyoming BMX is welcoming the community to their open house on Monday, July 25, beginning at 4 p.m. The ribbon cutting takes place at 5:30 p.m.

GREEN RIVER — Completion is just around the corner and locals and visitors will soon be able to enjoy an outdoor BMX bike track in Sweetwater County.

The Southwest Wyoming BMX board members and their volunteers have been working over the past several weeks on leased land in Green River.

