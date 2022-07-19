GREEN RIVER — Completion is just around the corner and locals and visitors will soon be able to enjoy an outdoor BMX bike track in Sweetwater County.
The Southwest Wyoming BMX board members and their volunteers have been working over the past several weeks on leased land in Green River.
The location is the old Bike Park in Green River.
The old track was torn down to make room for the dual-purpose track. It will include a fenced competition track and a community pump track.
The non-profit group received a $50,000 grant from the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Recreation Board in May, which got the process of building the track moving.
Siobhan Ledford, president of Southwest Wyoming BMX began the building phase of the project with Heather Salinas, vice president and Alysia Wegner, Southwest Wyoming BMX secretary and treasurer.
RP Oilfield Services, Wyoming Machinery, Wyoming Rents and Searle Brothers sponsored the project.
“It’s been a lot of hard work and long hours getting the track ready,” said Ledford. “We had some amazing sponsors. Without all of their support, we would not have come this far!”
Southwest Wyoming BMX is a non-profit organization and depends heavily on volunteers.
She added, “It’s great when local companies step in and help. We are so excited to have it completed and start our outdoor race season. We are very hopeful that the community will really enjoy this space and the great friendships and family that BMX offers.”
“The view is amazing too!”
Organizers will host an open house on Monday, July 25th beginning at 4 p.m., followed by a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m.
Southwest Wyoming BMX encourages everyone to tour the track and ask questions.
According to Ledford, they will have raffles and a barbecue-style dinner during the open house.
She said that track will be open to ride on but riders will not be racing that day.
“We will be able to sign up memberships if someone decides they want to start racing.”