Matthew “Matt” Grosinger, left, a computer support specialist at the University of Wyoming Information Technology Department and Matt Wasik, Bluepeak maintenance technician, stand outside Grosinger’s home on Thursday, March 23, 2023, when installing his new fiber internet.
Amil Anderson/Courtesy
Bluepeak Maintenance Technician Matt Wasik works on connecting fiber internet cables to a pedestal on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the first home in Laramie for the service to go live.
After a year of slinging dirt and laying cable lines Bluepeak’s fiber internet went live in the first of many homes early Thursday morning.
Bluepeak Senior Communications Specialist Amil Anderson, Maintenance Technician Matt Wasik and Field Technician Sam Kuhn all arrived at the first home to begin the long-awaited installation process.
According a Bluepeak article on its website, Bluepeak first broke ground on May 24, 2022, at Laramie Railroad Depot Park near the tracks. Since then, Bluepeak has dug throughout the northern parts of town laying the fiberlines. The lines currently cover north of Harney Street and Grays Gable Road between 15th Street and Inca Drive.
“We’ve already passed more than 2,000 homes and businesses here,” Anderson said. “That’s well on the way toward our goal of reaching 13,000 homes and businesses here in Laramie when we’re all done with construction.”
Now that the first portion of construction is completed residents who live in the area can begin to get connected.
Matthew “Matt” Grosinger, a computer support specialist at the University of Wyoming Information Technology Department and a Laramie resident of 45 years, was the first customer to receive Bluepeak’s fiber internet service.
Grosinger had a few different internet providers during his time in Laramie, and is excited to see what comes from this new advancement in technology.
“We had dial up before through Visionary Communications back in the 90’s, then we went to CenturyLink, then there was Spectrum” Grosinger said. “I worked with Matt Wasik 15 years ago and that sense of community from the Bluepeak group so far is pretty awesome compared to Spectrum.”
Anderson even joked that Grosinger would be the lucky guy at work after making the upgrade.
“There’s a website called broadbandnow.com, and they rank states according to access to high-speed internet and Wyoming is 43rd in the nation” Anderson said. “That’s clearly not good.”
Though this is only the beginning for Bluepeak’s fiber internet. The current plan has construction moving west in a counterclockwise motion throughout the coming years. It does not plan to stop until the enitre city has access to the fiber internet.
“I grew up in Newcastle, a small town of 3,000 people in the northeast part of Wyoming. We only had one internet provider, so if you wanted internet you had to go through them,” Anderson said. “Looping that back to our motto we [Bluepeak] believe the size of the city shouldn’t determine the quality of the technology — that speaks to me a lot.”
