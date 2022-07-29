CHEYENNE – Spirit Airlines Inc. flew away from a major Denver-based discount air carrier, into the waiting hands of another corporate marriage partner.

This is perhaps the culmination of months of high-profile corporate fighting over the fate of the low-cost purveyor of flights. Industry officials suggested the impact on Cheyenne may be limited, though the deal moves bear watching for any possible future impacts on consumers.  

Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3129. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus