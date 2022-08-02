Albany County needs experienced leadership and to attract and retain experienced staff to deal with often complicated and contentious issues.
That was one takeaway from Thursday’s forum featuring candidates for the Albany County Commission, the next-to-last in a series of local events organized by the Laramie League of Women voters in advance of the Aug. 16 primary.
Republicans Tony Kirchhoefer Terri Jones and Heber Richardson were at the forum, as was Pete Gosar, a Democrat.
Additionally, Albany County Assessor Chelsie Matthews, a Republican, and Democrat Treasurer Tracy Fletcher engaged in the forum. are running unopposed for their offices. Both are unopposed.
Despite not being involved in this forum, independent Albany County Commission candidate Klaus Halbsgut attended the event, which was hosted at the Albany County Public Library. As an independent, he will only appear on the general election ballot in November.
While Matthews and Fletcher bring a combined 32 years of experience to the table, commission candidates were less focused on their time on the commission and more on why they want to be commissioners.
Kirchhoefer said he never intended to be a politician and only made the decision to run for office after his late father told him to be a part of the solution. He also said he brings a love for the Western traditions of Wyoming.
“It’s important for any community to look toward the future and be able to anticipate some of the challenges and opportunities that may come,” Kirchhoefer said.
Jones, Gosar and Richardson largely focused on maintaining the commission’s current efforts, along with ensuring employee retention through a difficult economy. Gosar also discussed making meetings more accessible and highlighted improvements in transparency during his first term.
“We need to treat our employees very well with the inflation problems that are going on,” Jones said. “That’s who’s going to be hit very hard, particularly new employees.”
As an incumbent, Richardson said he brings experience and that the commission often has a smaller impact on the community in terms of legal changes. Still, the largest challenges he wants to address are fuel costs and labor, along with inflation.
He said employees are losing spending power, which can strain the county as it may not be able to pay as much as other potential employers.
This has been a continuing issue for commissioners despite them largely not having control over salaries, he said.
“We have taken the time to invest in those organizations that deliver relief to folks,” Gosar said, referring to the county’s ability to pass through federal COVID-19 relief money.
But that still doesn’t address all the county’s financial challenges, he said. “If not everybody gets there, we’re not going to get there.”
Commissioners placed high priority on employee retention, collaboration with other departments and entities, accessibility and quality of service.
Regardless of political affiliations, the candidates generally were in agreement on what is most important for improving the county government.
Kirchhoefer was the primary outlier, saying there are issues with consistency and implementation of long-term strategies.
Creating efficiency and raising wages was a large focus for the commission hopefuls, while assessor and treasurer candidates focused on the importance of transparency within their largely finance-focused positions.
“Our system is based on being fair and equitable, and you really don’t want to throw that out of balance,” Matthews said, referencing issues of over- and under-taxing residents.
Matthews said that issues with taxes can impact the county budget negatively, provide fewer resources to schools and other county-run organizations.
Similarly, Fletcher said that improper control over money could create significant issues with the county’s grant funding and how it addresses job losses.
Both have more than a decade of experience in the respective offices, which they said have prepared them to continue. They also emphasized the fact that they were elected officials, but not necessarily politicians.
“I am not a politician, I am an accountant. Like Chelsie (Matthews), I’m very committed to Albany County, I am here and I take the job very seriously. I work many hours to make sure everything is done correctly and done to the best of our abilities,” Fletcher said.
The primary election is Aug. 16, with polling places open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and sample ballots can be found at vote411.org. Independent voters cannot vote in Wyoming primary elections unless they change party declaration, which can be done at the county clerk’s office and polling places on election day.
All forums, including those ahead of the general election, will be hosted online for those unable to attend in person through Albany County Public Library’s YouTube channel and on Channel 191, Laramie’s public access channel at 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.