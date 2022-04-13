CHEYENNE – Local stakeholders came before the Cheyenne City Council on Monday to advocate for the business proposals they hope to see come to fruition.
Ten applicants presented their visions for the one available retail liquor license to City Council members over the past few weeks, and this was the first opportunity for public comment from community members. While there was support for many of the ideas brought forward, only one will be chosen at the end of April to receive the license.
The restriction is set by state law, which city government officials and entrepreneurs have criticized throughout the application process. They have also brought it to the attention of the Wyoming Legislature. At a Management Council meeting last Friday, lawmakers listened to the concerns and approved retail liquor licenses as an interim topic for the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee.
But one applicant at the City Council meeting said getting it on the agenda wasn’t enough, and residents should stand together to change the process.
“Stand united to bring some common sense to our liquor licenses, perhaps providing different types of licenses,” said April Brimmer Kunz, who has previously served in the state Legislature. “Please, let your legislators know how the antiquated liquor licenses are hurting economic development in the state of Wyoming that we desperately need.”
As an applicant, Brimmer Kunz was in the minority of speakers who appeared during the public testimony, and she did not advocate for her own business venture. Many of the owners seeking the license let community members share their thoughts on the proposals, and only one idea received negative feedback from a stakeholder.
Jeremy Bay shared research on the relationship between gambling and suicide risk, as well as additional contributors, such as financial difficulties, employment challenges and emotional distress. He also said gamblers had high rates of alcohol and substance abuse disorders within the community.
“I ask that as you consider this liquor license, that alongside the revenue for the community, you also consider the human impact and the cost of medical care that it may result in,” he said.
Although many proposals were not discussed at the meeting, all of the other stakeholders who testified only had high praise to give, especially for projects impacting the downtown’s West Edge district. The three frontrunners based on public comment were the Old Cheyenne Elevator, Railspur and Ace’s Range, as no others were endorsed openly.
All three are designed for community gathering, drinks and entertainment, with unique needs for the retail liquor license. Owners of the Old Cheyenne Elevator hope to host food trucks, sell local spirits, and renovate the historically blighted property into a West Edge campus.
“They’ve proven that they can take this iconic space and rehabilitate it to something that is of duty and value to this part of town,” Blossom Yoga Studio owner Jill Lovato said. “I’m really excited about the family aspect of their proposal, and I’m really excited to think about having people also drawn to the property. It will, no doubt, benefit my business, and businesses that are located right there.”
Railspur is another proposal located near 15th Street. It would turn the current West Edge Collective building into a coffee bistro by day and a trendy bar by night. West Edge Collective and Micro Pop-Up Concepts developers want to not only include food trucks and a beverage boutique, but host events and provide a concert space.
“The Railspur is a convergence of two development opportunities that are going to be incredible for downtown Cheyenne: the 15th Street Railway Project and the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor Project,” a lifelong resident said. “And I believe that Railspur will not only blossom in this location, but will add to the continued growth of these two areas.”
The final proposal to receive considerable public support was Ace’s Range, which will provide entertainment through high-caliber golfing and shooting simulators. Members of the Brimmer Kunz family are co-owners and want to sell alcohol without a bar and grill, although they will allow customers to order food from surrounding local businesses. They received support from the golfing community, as well as families looking for a unique experience.
“This is precisely the opportunity that, since I’ve been here, we really haven’t had,” Brian Murray said. “And I go down at least 100 miles south of the border to find that in neighboring states.”
Residents will have two more opportunities to share their perspective on the proposals – April 20 and April 25.