Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees has begun more discussions about its finances as fiscal year 2023 comes to an close. The last two meetings focused on the budget and changes that could be made for the next fiscal year.
School closure panic
During a school board work session on June 7, the board members discussed the possibility of closing two rural schools to cut back on costs as the district faces a little more than a $2M deficit.
Centennial Elementary School as well as Harmony Elementary School was considered to be on the chopping block, and parents were worried their children would have to be bussed into Laramie to get an education.
During the week that followed the work session, the board members were flooded with emails and calls from both communities, posters were placed all over each of their hamlets and families sprang into action.
On Tuesday afternoon, the board announced on Facebook and through a mass text to parents and faculty that the closure of the schools was no longer on the agenda for the next meeting.
The following is the texted and posted statement from ACSD1 Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt.
“Centennial Element: URGENT: HARMONY & CENTENNIAL WILL NOT BE CLOSED. Parents, Thank you for your thoughtful emails and phone calls concerning the potential mothballing of Harmony and Centennial Schools. Your feedback has been beneficial. For your information, neither school will be “mothballed” and the item has been taken off the Board agenda, so there will be no public hearing this Wednesday.
“In the near future, we will be reaching out to you to review the possibility of the four-day week (thank you for the suggestion). Thank you, Superintendent John Goldhardt.”
But that did not stop concerned people from the communities from still coming to the next regular monthly meeting Wednesday evening.
Board Chairman Kim Sorenson began the meeting with an apology for those communities. The previous work session began as an overview of budgeting with the hopes of addressing some ideas about ways to lower costs, Sorenson said.
“I am heartfelt in my apology and in shouldering the responsibility for what has happened in the past few weeks,” Sorenson said. “I read a really good book on leadership and one of the first premises is ‘understand my loving intentions.’”
Many parents, residents and school employees who attended wanted to talk directly to the board to voice their concerns, anger and dislike for even having a discussion of closing the schools.
“I don’t want to see this burden placed on these children,” Centennial resident Mark Armstrong said. “I don’t want to see kids getting up at 5 o’clock in the morning, getting on a bus at 6:30 and not getting home till 4:30, 5 o’clock at night.”
Other parents from Centennial and Harmony gave testimonies about the success and growth they have seen in their children after being a student at either school.
“I have two boys, one who graduated fifth grade this last year and one who will be a second grader next year at Harmony,” Harmony parent Kelly Depew said. “In the last year, my youngest has shown tremendous growth, more growth than he was getting previously.
“He has one-on-one with his Title 1 teacher, he was not understanding a program that was being offered. His Title 1 teacher and class teacher noticed this and adjusted to his disability by changing the program to one that he adapted better to.”
As the the time for public comment concluded, Goldhardt added: “I appreciate the feedback we received this week. I just wanted to let them know that I have read everything multiple times. I appreciated their feedback and the tone that they used and the specific examples, so thank you for that — it was very helpful.”
Other budget cutting suggestions
During the June 7 work session, the board addressed spending across the district and several ideas to lower costs. The most recent number shows ACSD1 has a deficit of $2.1 million between revenue and expenses.
The first recommendation was faculty layoffs, including school resource officers and nonspecial education paraprofessionals. To keep a school resource officer the district pays $150,000, so by cutting a one or two from district would save $150,000 to $300,000 a year.
Special education paraprofessionals are reimbursed for their work, so the district does not incur a loss by keeping them. However, nonspecial education paraprofessional costs are included in the general fund. If it was to cut all nonspecial education paraprofessionals, it would be saving $204,000.
The next recommendation was a cutback in school field trips. According to Goldhardt, ACSD1 has more field trips than any other district in the state. Despite the cost of transportation being reimbursed, it costs the district a lot to pay for substitutes as well as admission fees for some locations.
“The example I gave is it sounds like fun to go,” Goldhardt said. “... But is there a true alignment to miss a day of school and pay the expense to go to Denver for an amusement park and other activities there?”
Goldhardt suggests in the coming school year there be a cut back in field trips allowing kids to go on those that are worthwhile and correspond with curriculum.
Another suggestion was cutting back on utilities usage across the whole district. By having the schools closed on Fridays throughout the summer and making sure lights are off and unused electronics are unplugged, dropping the temperature down and cutting watering down in summer would save the district a lot of money.
If each of these was implemented and the staff stayed diligent, the district would see a target goal of $150,000 saved.
Another suggestion was providing an incentive for staff to retire. But this could be an expensive and detrimental idea that may not even lead to true savings.
“It’s really a mixed situation there and it doesn’t always come out to be a true savings,” Goldhardt said. “In the end that’s one we have to be careful with.”