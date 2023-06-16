Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees has begun more discussions about its finances as fiscal year 2023 comes to an close. The last two meetings focused on the budget and changes that could be made for the next fiscal year.

School closure panic

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus