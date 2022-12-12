Gavel photo

CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s chancery court, the newest court in the state, marked one year of service last week.

The chancery court exists to resolve commercial, business and trust cases on a quicker schedule than is possible in existing district courts, which handle many other kinds of cases. When it was created in March 2019 by the Legislature, Wyoming joined the roughly half of U.S. states that have business courts.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus