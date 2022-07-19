Viewing the flood damage at Yellowstone National Park, in a photo distributed Saturday by the office of Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon. It said he discussed this situation along with park Superintendent Cam Sholly and both of the state's U.S. senators, Republicans John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis. Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service
An online map from Yellowstone National Park of its closures. Screenshot taken on Tuesday.
Tourists are seen in a crowded boardwalk along the Fountain Paint Pot Nature Trail, June 22, in Yellowstone National Park. AP Photo
A Yellowstone National Park ranger is seen standing near a road wiped out by flooding along the Gardner River the week before, near Gardiner, Mont., June 19. AP Photo
An entrance to Yellowstone National Park was closed due to the historic floodwaters on June 15 in Gardiner, Mont. AP Photo
The North Entrance Road at Yellowstone National Park. NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Where employee housing used to be at Yellowstone National Park. National Park Service
A Yellowstone National Park road wash-out. National Park Service
A Rescue Creek Bridge washed away, at Yellowstone National Park. National Park Service
CHEYENNE – The state of Wyoming says it is helping with efforts to restore the oldest national park in the U.S. to normal operations, following an historic flood.
An email on Saturday, titled "An Update from Governor Mark Gordon," included a headline that he says that "Wyoming Is Fully Engaged In Yellowstone Reopening." Just this past week, the national park announced a further expansion of its reopening plans, although there have been limitations on visits during cleanup from the sudden and massive deluge of water.
In Saturday's update from the governor's office, it said that Gordon "joined Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly last week for a review of the impacts of the recent flood event." It said that other participants included both of the state's U.S. senators, Republicans John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis.
Gordon "celebrated the work that was done to reopen the park so quickly, and pledged that the state would remain fully engaged in the effort to welcome visitors back and support Wyoming's tourism economy," according to the new announcement.
Earlier this past week, the park reminded people that while the North and South Loops are open, the North and Northeast entrances remain shuttered. For a time in June, the entire park shut down, a first due to flooding.
