CHEYENNE – The state of Wyoming says it is helping with efforts to restore the oldest national park in the U.S. to normal operations, following an historic flood.

An email on Saturday, titled "An Update from Governor Mark Gordon," included a headline that he says that "Wyoming Is Fully Engaged In Yellowstone Reopening." Just this past week, the national park announced a further expansion of its reopening plans, although there have been limitations on visits during cleanup from the sudden and massive deluge of water.

In Saturday's update from the governor's office, it said that Gordon "joined Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly last week for a review of the impacts of the recent flood event." It said that other participants included both of the state's U.S. senators, Republicans John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis. 

Gordon "celebrated the work that was done to reopen the park so quickly, and pledged that the state would remain fully engaged in the effort to welcome visitors back and support Wyoming's tourism economy," according to the new announcement.

Earlier this past week, the park reminded people that while the North and South Loops are open, the North and Northeast entrances remain shuttered. For a time in June, the entire park shut down, a first due to flooding.

Serena Bettis is a senior journalism major at Colorado State University who is interning this summer at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be reached by email at sbettis@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @serenaroseb.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus