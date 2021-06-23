A car enters Curt Gowdy State Park on Thursday, April 30, 2020 west of Cheyenne. State Parks were one of three state agencies where job cuts took place. Twenty-six of the 28 eliminated State Parks positions were vacant. As for the two that were laid off, one was a social media coordinator who was reassigned within the state parks system. The other was a content manager who ended up retiring with full benefits after 37 years with the state parks, according to Gary Schoene, the agency’s public information officer. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle