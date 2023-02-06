CHEYENNE — These days, teachers are hard to come by.

The teacher shortage isn’t unique to Wyoming, but it is an issue that several school districts, the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of Education are working to rectify. The teacher labor market crisis was building before 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic “obviously catalyzed it in some deep ways,” Scott Thomas, executive director of the UW Trustees Education Initiative, said in an interview with the WTE this week.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

