South High graduation 2021

Students wave to the crowd while entering during the Cheyenne South graduation ceremony on May 26, 2021, at Frontier Park. A total of 222 students graduated from South during the ceremony.

 Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s statewide graduation rate dropped by less than a percentage point in 2021-22, but remains “consistently strong,” according to the state’s top K-12 education leader.

“The consistency in Wyoming graduation rates is a true testament to Wyoming’s resolve during the COVID-19 pandemic, the work of the teachers and the supports that we have in place,” Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder said Tuesday. “While we remain proud of these results, there is still much work to do to improve.”

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

