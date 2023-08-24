RAWLINS — Cheyenne native, McKenzie Stampfli, recently got the chance to see what practicing medicine looks like in a rural setting, right in Rawlins.
Stampfli, a medical student, spent four weeks shadowing and learning from a local primary care physician.
“Wyoming doesn’t actually have its own medical school. They’ve partnered with the University of Washington,” she said.
Stampfli is a Wyoming WWAMI medical student. Through the summer immersive elective, the Rural Underserved Opportunities Program (RUOP), she was able to train alongside Dr. Gary Mikesell, a practicing physician at the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County Family Practice Clinic in Rawlins.
“WWAMI stands for Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho. Those states don’t have their own medical schools,” she said. “They have all partnered with the University of Washington. If you’re from one of those states, you do what they call ‘foundation years,’ like classroom learning, in your state. Living in Wyoming, we do our foundation stuff in Laramie.”
She added that the summer between their first and second year, they have to complete a scholarly project.
Stampfli chose to participate in the RUOP this summer.
“They send you out to a rural area, and you go and shadow a doctor. You get to see what practicing medicine in a rural city or town is like,” she said. “We also have to do some type of scholarly project, so I partnered with Public Health to complete mine. That’s basically how I ended up in Rawlins.”
For RUOP, students are matched with their preceptors (the doctor they are shadowing).
“If we had specific interests, we could ask to go and see other things,” Stampfli explained. “I was primarily with Dr. Mikesell. I am really interested in family and primary care.”
Stampfli described what a typical day looked like while participating in RUOP.
“When I got there for the day, we would look over his patients, charting, medicine refills and things like that,” she said. “Usually, Dr. Mikesell would have me go in with the patient on my own before him to kind of get the story, take a history and a physical on the patient.
“Then, I would come out and give him the rundown of what was going on. Sometimes, he would challenge me and be like, ‘What do you think we should do about this patient?’ Sometimes I knew. And sometimes I had no idea what was going on.”
She said that Dr. Mikesell was “a really awesome teacher.”
“It was a great opportunity to practice medicine without all of the pressures. He was there to catch me at any pitfalls,” Stampfli said.
“I had never been in a place as rural as Rawlins. Growing up in Wyoming, they tell you that every place is rural,” she said. “But Rawlins is definitely different than Laramie or Cheyenne, which is where I have spent most of my time. In school, they tell you that family medicine is different if you’re in a rural town, versus being in a city like Denver.
“There are differences in what you get to see and do. A family medicine doctor, especially in a rural town, you get to pretty much see and do everything; you’re one of the only physicians there. The breadth and depth of family medicine in a rural town was surprising but also a great experience for me.”
When it came to the parts of the experience that she enjoyed the most, Stampfli said she really liked all of the variety of situations she was able to observe.
“Every day, I tried to pick a new condition or a new diagnosis that I didn’t know much about. I would research it,” she said. “We did see a lot of diabetes, hypertension and things like that; all of the kinds of standard care stuff. But I also got to see some new and interesting things.”
One case in particular stood out to Stampfli.
“On my very last day, I saw a patient who had this condition called antithrombin III deficiency, which means that his body doesn’t clot right,” she said. “He gets a bunch of blood clots all over his body. I got to see stuff that isn’t necessarily very standard. It was really interesting.”
She went on to say that there was also a specific part that she found more difficult.
“In our first year, they teach us a lot about diagnoses and what exactly it is from a science standpoint. They also try to weave in some clinical parts,” Stampfli said. “I found myself saying, ‘Alright, here’s the diagnosis. Now, what do I do with it?’
“Actually learning how to practice medicine was something that I learned about during my four weeks there.”
For example, Stampfli said that she learned things like how to prescribe medicine, hot to formulate a plan for what will be done for the patient and things like that.
Both of Stampfli’s parents are physicians.
“Growing up, I always said, ‘Medicine is not for me.’ I did not have plans to follow in their footsteps,” she said.
However, during her high school and college years, she began considering it.
“In high school and in college, I took a lot of math and science classes. Through that, I learned that I just really loved learning about the human body. I decided that I wanted to help other people learn about their bodies, conditions and diseases,” she said. “At the end of high school and the beginning of college was when I really decided that I would be on the path to medicine.”
Looking forward, Stampfli is not certain which specialty she will choose, but she is considering OBGYN and primary care.
