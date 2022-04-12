Students tidy up highway and shooting range Apr 12, 2022 Apr 12, 2022 Updated 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Green River Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREEN RIVER — Expedition Academy students worked for two hours on Friday on two separate projects as part of their community service requirements.According to Principal Ralph Obray the students spent two hours cleaning up the Carl T Williams shooting range. A second set of students cleaned up an area of Highway 530 near Buckboard Marina.Obray said that students attending Expedition Academy must do five hours of community service a quarter, which is 20 hours per school year. The school currently has 42 students.He said the students enjoy giving back to the community.Green River Mayor Pete Rust thanked the students for their service and said “community service is so important to the City which just makes our community better.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Student Community Service School Education Shooting Range Ralph Obray Pete Rust Carl Green River Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Wind farm operator paying $8M following eagle deaths Intent to move forward with construction up for approval from Western’s board of trustees DA Manlove could owe $91,000 in hearing costs Ruling on eagle deaths divides wind power industry Charging ahead: Wyoming officials plan to spark electric vehicle use, accessibility Latest e-Edition Wyoming Business Report To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists