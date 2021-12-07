Stuff the Bus is accepting donations By Trina Brittain tbrittain@rocketminer.com Dec 7, 2021 Dec 7, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2nd annual Stuff the Bus toy drive is accepting donations at Standard Motors, 1154 Dewar Drive. For every toy donation, donors will receive a raffle ticket for their chances to win a door prize. Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS – Families are struggling to make ends meet this holiday season.The crew at Refresh Auto Credit (Standard Motors) wants to make Christmas a little easier for those who can’t afford gifts.The 2nd annual Stuff the Bus toy fundraiser is accepting donations from various community members and businesses.Last year, with the help from local businesses and Sweetwater County communities, LeBus and Standard Motor was able to pass out toys to over 200 children.“We’re hoping to help more than last year,” Finance Manager Mitch Gilliam said.With every donated toy, the donor will receive a raffle ticket for their chance to win prizes such as a PlayStation 5, 84 inch big-screen television and a firearm.To nominate children for this fundraiser, go to Standard Motors, 1154 Dewar Drive and put their names on the decorated tree in the office.“It helps the community out,” Gilliam pointed out. “It’s been a tough two years.”The deadline to donate toys to Stuff the Bus is Dec. 22. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bus Mitch Gilliam Toys Donation Finance Company Fundraiser Community Donor Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Trump planning Wyoming visit Donors partner to pay off student meal debt statewide Crypto mining pioneer moves headquarters to Cheyenne Proposed gold, copper mine project advances Wyoming coal prices soar Latest e-Edition Wyoming Business Report To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists